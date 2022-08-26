Read full article on original website
Wildcats tangle with Jaguars at Warne Field
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Wildcats hosted San Diego perennial contenders and long time rivals the Valley Center Jaguars this past Friday night in yet another hard fought classic matchup to add to their rivalry lore. In the end, early mistakes cost the Wildcats late and gave way to the Jaguars escaping with a 27-21 victory.
Aztecs Drop Season Opener to Cal
SAN DIEGO – The new-look San Diego State volleyball team dropped a narrow decision in three sets (20-25, 23-25, 23-25) to visiting California on Friday as part of its season-opening SDSU Invitational inside Aztec Court at Peterson Gym. The teams combined for 36 ties and 20 lead changes, as...
San Diego State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
It’s officially Game Week for Arizona, which on Saturday will visit San Diego State in the 2022 opener for both teams. This will be the first game played in Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztecs’ home field, which is a scaled-down version of the old Padres/Chargers stadium. That’s not all that’s different about SDSU, which blew out Arizona 38-14 last season.
San Diego State football HC Brady Hoke, Aztecs AD walk out of press conference over Matt Araiza questions
San Diego State Aztecs football head coach Brady Hoke and San Diego State athletic director JD Wicker did not bother to tackle any more questions about the sexual assault allegations against former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and other former Aztecs players, as they both walked out of the press conference following repeated inquiries […] The post San Diego State football HC Brady Hoke, Aztecs AD walk out of press conference over Matt Araiza questions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Diego State's Brady Hoke and A.D. Walk Out Of Presser After Araiza Civil Suit Question
Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is one of the defendants in a civil suit alleging the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college. He was then immediately cut from the Buffalo Bills following the charges. San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and Athletic Director JD Wicker had press conference on Monday prior to the Aztecs’ season-opening game against Arizona. Wicker and Hoke both began the presser reading prepared statements...
Attorney Kerry Armstrong: Matt Araiza will be back in the NFL very soon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021. “Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.
Brady Hoke, J.D. Wicker Give Shameful Press Conference Discussing Matt Araiza Rape Case
Brady Hoke and athletic director J.D. Wicker addressed the Matt Araiza case and looked horrible in doing so.
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations
This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
New Disc Golf Course Set for Grand Opening at The Welk Resort in Escondido
JC Golf has launched San Diego County’s newest disc golf course with the grand opening at The Welk in Escondido set for this week. The new course is located on The Oaks course, one of two executive golf courses on the resort property. In response to requests from area...
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
When is the City going to fixed damaged streets in Rancho Bernardo?
SAN DIEGO — People living in Rancho Bernardo and Poway were pleased to see the construction, until they found out it was for the sidewalks and not the streets that have been in poor condition. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen spoke with a construction worker in Rancho Bernardo who...
Surfing Icons Return to Oceanside Pier with September Nissan Super Girl Pro
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro — a nationally televised event touted as the largest female surf contest in the world — returns to Oceanside Pier in September with more than 90 of the world’s top pros set to compete. Some of the biggest names include Bethany Hamilton...
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
UC San Diego engineers surf the wave of citizen science with Smartfin
With the rising tide of citizen science, UC San Diego engineers have developed a fin-shaped surfboard attachment that enables them to harness the popularity of surfing to further scientific research.
The Red Chickz Gearing Up for San Diego Expansion
The TikTok Famous Brand Has Plans for Three Locations to Start
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
Poway fire: Roads closed, evacuations ordered Sunday afternoon
Evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon in North County due to a brush fire in Poway, authorities announced.
Nimitz Blvd. Closed for Several Hours in Point Loma Due to Crash
A portion of Nimitz boulevard in Point Loma was closed for several hours Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a power pole, San Diego Police said. Nimitz Boulevard from Tennyson Street to Chatsworth Boulevard is closed after a vehicle crashed into a power pole at around 2 a.m. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI, police said.
