Islands Sounder
Thank you for a great summer
Orcas Center extends a heart-felt Thank You to the residents, visitors, and island business community for a fantastic summer concert series! We brought 12 concerts featuring 20 acts to the Village Green this summer (well, two ended up going indoors due to rain), to entertain thousands of attendees all FREE thanks to our sponsors and donors.
Board of Fire Commissioners to move meeting time
Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. The Orcas Island Board of Fire Commissioners will present a Resolution during the September 19th 5:30 p.m. regular meeting to change the time of the regular monthly meeting. The Board currently meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each...
Downed drone, mistaken moorage, porched pooch | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy stopped the driver of a vehicle because of expired registration. The driver was issued citations for not having a valid license with ID and not having insurance. • San Juan deputies responded to...
