Eastsound, WA

Thank you for a great summer

Orcas Center extends a heart-felt Thank You to the residents, visitors, and island business community for a fantastic summer concert series! We brought 12 concerts featuring 20 acts to the Village Green this summer (well, two ended up going indoors due to rain), to entertain thousands of attendees all FREE thanks to our sponsors and donors.
Board of Fire Commissioners to move meeting time

Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. The Orcas Island Board of Fire Commissioners will present a Resolution during the September 19th 5:30 p.m. regular meeting to change the time of the regular monthly meeting. The Board currently meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each...
