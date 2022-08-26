Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for U.S. Capitol attack
A retired New York Police Department officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters.
Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster’s prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The previous longest was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison. Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a self-defense argument. A jury rejected Webster’s claim that he was defending himself when he tackled Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun and grabbed his gas mask outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Webster, 56, to 10 years in prison plus three years of supervised release. He allowed Webster to report to prison at a date to be determined instead of immediately ordering him into custody.
US judge hints she may grant Trump request for Mar-a-Lago ‘special master’
Aileen Cannon does not make formal ruling but appears inclined to appoint official to determine which materials can be used in DoJ investigation
Would Rick Caruso's proposed blind trust go far enough if he's elected L.A. mayor?
Rick Caruso steps down as head of his development firm and has promised to set up a blind trust if elected L.A. mayor. Critics say that's not enough.
