Colorado State

Colorado voters will get to vote on wine sales in grocery stores

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

Voters will decide on expanding liquor sales through three initiatives on the November ballot, including allowing the sale of wine in grocery stores.

The Colorado Secretary of State's office has confirmed they all received enough signatures to make the ballot.

Initiative 96 would increase the number of licenses the owner of a liquor store could own. That number would expand over the years until 2037 when the number of licenses would be unlimited. Right now, retailers can only have a total of three stores.

Initiative 121 would allow retailers which already sell beer to be able to sell wine. That includes grocery stores across the state.

Initiative 122 would allow the delivery of alcohol by third-party services

Initiatives to cut the income state tax rate and one to move money into an affordable housing program have also made the state-wide ballot through the petition process.

The state legislature has also referred four issues to the ballot, including one to raise state taxes on people making more than $300,000 to help pay for meals in public schools.

The general election is set for Nov. 8. Ballots will be mailed out to registered voters starting Oct. 17.

CBS Denver

Delayed ski season and fall wildfires possible in Colorado if NOAA outlook pans out

For the first time in several years it felt like a pretty typical summer across Colorado thanks to the North American Monsoon. The monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings tropical moisture into Colorado, setting the stage for afternoon showers and storms, especially during the months of July and August.This year's generous monsoon flow brought enough consistent rain to ease the drought in many areas. In fact it was completely wiped out in the mountains along the Continental Divide.  At times the rain was so heavy it caused urban flash flooding in parts of metro Denver along with burn...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Pelosi visits Colorado to discuss Inflation Reduction Act

U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to visit Colorado on Wednesday, joining Congressman Joe Neguse on a tour of the NCAR laboratory in Boulder as well as a roundtable discussion on the Inflation Reduction Act.The newly-enacted legislation will likely impact innovation and scientific research nationwide. According to the press release from Neguse's office, "The Inflation Reduction Act advanced several priorities for many Coloradans including; $5 billion for forest and reforestation investments and wildfire mitigation programs, $4 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought conditions across the West, and $2 billion for federal labs throughout the country - with NCAR falling under this jurisdiction."The presidents of NCAR and University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) as well as NOAA representatives will also join the state and U.S. politicians during this visit. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Deadly fungus in bats spotted for the first time in Colorado

North America's bats have been fighting a battle with a fungus for years leaving 90% of bats in some areas dead but until just recently, Colorado bats haven't had to fight. That's now changed.Colorado Parks and Wildlife have confirmed that fungus on a bat at the Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site outside La Junta and found traces of the fungus in bat excrement at the Gateway Natural Area near Fort Collins. There's a reason we've just been calling this "the fungus" so far in this article. The real name is a..."It's a mouthful. It's Pseudogymnoascus Destructans," wildlife disease specialist with...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado could see first chairlift-accessible mountain bike park

Colorado's Front Range is getting closer to seeing its first ever chairlift-accessible mountain bike park -- while developers have a few hurdles, they hope to have limited operations up and running by this time next year. "We were looking around the state and we felt that a dedicated bike park that offered chairlift access mountain biking was kind of a gap," said Phil Bouchard, cofounder of the Shadow Mountain Bike Park Project. Bouchard, along with his business partner and best friend Jason Evans, has been working on the concept for just over two years. Not only would it be the...
CONIFER, CO
CBS Denver

Gov. Polis announces new DA for embattled county

A new district attorney is taking over a southern Colorado county after years of controversy from the former DA.Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Anne Kelly will be taking over as DA in the San Luis Valley on Sept. 1.She has worked as a prosecutor in Boulder County and is tasked with rebuilding the DA's Office.The governor said it will take effort to restore trust and transparency which suffered under former DA, Alonzo Payne.Complaints were piling up against Payne, including allegations that he yelled at victims and added to their trauma.Payne resigned after an investigation in July.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits NCAR in Boulder

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder along with Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse on Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress includes funding for scientific research and innovation. The Inflation Reduction Act includes more than $350 billion for new clean technologies. While some of that money will be headed to NCAR, Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, is working on another piece of legislation that could bring more investment to federal labs. 
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Thunderstorms return to the forecast but don't count on rain

After a few completely dry days, a chance for thunderstorms returns Wednesday but don't count on rain.A weak weather disturbance passing over Colorado on Wednesday will bring up to a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly east of the Continental Divide.For the Denver metro area, the chance for rain is no higher than 30% and any thunderstorms on the Front Range are not expected to be severe.Farther east across the plains, the chance for rain is somewhat higher and a severe thunderstorm can not be ruled out. The only concern is wind (no hail, no tornados). A few thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph which would trigger a severe thunderstorm warning.All the areas shaded in green on the map below is where damaging wind is possible but far from likely.Looking beyond Wednesday, almost all of Colorado will be completely dry through the holiday weekend. A very small chance for daily afternoon thunderstorms will continue in the mountains while temperatures remain above normal statewide.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

