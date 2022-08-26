ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career

Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
travelnoire.com

Chinese Man Traveling From Europe To Asia On Horseback After Recently Learning How To Ride A Horse

Would you ride a horse from one continent to another? That’s what Xu Zhixian of China is doing. Zhixian is traveling from Europe to Asia on horseback. Zhixian is from Heze, located in the Shandong province, eastern China, and started his horseback journey earlier this year. He’s been posting about his journey on social media for his followers to tune in.
