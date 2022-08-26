Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gamespot
Shufflepoker
Sign In to follow. Follow Shufflepoker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The First Men
Sign In to follow. Follow The First Men, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Dream Hacker
Sign In to follow. Follow Dream Hacker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Orbital Approach
Sign In to follow. Follow Orbital Approach, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Avatar: Generations
Sign In to follow. Follow Avatar: Generations, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Picturesque
Sign In to follow. Follow Picturesque, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update
Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Gamespot
Obedient Servant
Sign In to follow. Follow Obedient Servant, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Baccarat Corsair
Sign In to follow. Follow Baccarat Corsair, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Facebook Gaming App Will Shut Down Soon
The Facebook Gaming app on iOS and Android devices will be shutting down on October 28. However, that doesn't mean the Facebook Gaming feature is going offline. It will still be available for users, but now only in the Facebook app's Gaming section. Facebook Gaming tried to become a Twitch...
Gamespot
Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos
We have no news or videos for Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos. Sorry!
Gamespot
Gamespot
Midnight Report
Sign In to follow. Follow Midnight Report, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Gamespot
Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch
PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
Gamespot
ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs
Sign In to follow. Follow ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
My devil's voice (MLA)
Latest on My devil's voice (MLA) We have no news or videos for My devil's voice (MLA). Sorry!
Gamespot
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Gamespot
Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus | GameSpot News
As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus might be headed to MultiVersus. The trademark filing for video game software doesn't mention MultiVersus in its fine text, but Big Chungus would be a natural fit for MultiVersus and its varied roster that includes Scooby Doo characters, Batman, and Morty from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty animated series. Big Chungus is also canon to Looney Tunes, as the character appeared in the iOS and Android game World of Mayhem in 2021 and on the big screen in Space Jam 2.
Comments / 0