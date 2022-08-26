Read full article on original website
DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Montgomery ISD projects nearly 10,000 students in 2022-23
Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. The district has seen enrollment grow 8.59% over four years despite a slight drop in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Magnolia City Council OKs lower property tax rate for upcoming fiscal year
During its Aug. 24 meeting, Magnolia City Council voted unanimously to approve a property tax rate of $0.3813 per $100 valuation. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During an Aug. 24 meeting to approve the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, Magnolia City Council voted unanimously to approve a property tax rate of $0.3813 per $100 valuation.
Montgomery County approves reduced tax abatement for steel company Husteel America
Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin presents a five-year tax abatement for South Korean steel company Husteel America to build improvements at its Splendora facility at an Aug. 23 Commissioners Court. The deal was approved in a 4-1 vote. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County) Montgomery County commissioners approved a five-year tax abatement...
Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond
Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
Katy ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD enrollment continues to grow
Katy ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD's enrollment has steadily increased over the years. (Courtesy Community Impact Newspaper staff) Katy ISD enrollment continues to increase, year over year. As enrollment increases, so do starting teacher salaries and the district’s total number of teachers. Enrollment is projected to grow 13.85% between 2019 and 2023.
Harmony Public Schools opens new Sugar Land high school
Harmony Public Schools opened a new high school, Harmony School of Innovation - Sugar Land, on Aug. 29. (Courtesy Harmony Public Schools) Harmony Public Schools, a Texas-based pre-K-12 college preparatory charter school system, announced the official opening of a new high school in Sugar Land. Located at 13738 Old Richmond...
Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
Child care costs rise for Cy-Fair parents, centers
Families in Cy-Fair are facing rising child care costs, while local early education schools are grappling with inflated costs and staffing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, child care is considered unaffordable if it requires over 7% of a family’s...
See how each Spring ISD campus performed on STAAR tests in 2022
Scores for English 1 and 2 have remained consistent since 2019, but high school students across Texas are still working to reach pre-pandemic levels in three STAAR subjects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Spring ISD saw an increase in all reading and math scores for third to eighth grades in the spring...
New Caney ISD trustees approve larger budget, lower tax rate for FY 2022-23
New Caney ISD trustees approved the district's budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 on Aug. 15. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) New Caney ISD’s board of trustees approved a budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that is almost $20 million more than the previous fiscal year’s budget, according to district budget documents.
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
Houston Chronicle
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the candidates running in November general elections in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
General elections for Congress, the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives will be held Nov. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The November general election is approaching, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. Below are the candidates running in the...
Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23
Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
Montgomery County notebook: Budget approval preview
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners are set to approve a $397...
Magnolia ISD calls first bond election since 2015 for Nov. 8, says future bond likely for third high school
The board approved a bond package at the Aug. 8 meeting that includes funds to build new schools, expand space for career and technical education programs, purchase new buses and add synthetic turf to fields at the high schools, among other projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Magnolia ISD board of...
Lake Houston-area leaders target safety ahead of 2022-23 school year
Both Humble and New Caney ISDs have taken measures to improve school safety over the past several years through bonds and equipment purchases. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) State leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts as the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches,...
Houston approves Midtown affordable housing project despite concerns about developer
A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council approved a $18.7 million loan agreement at its Aug. 24 meeting. (Courtesy Visit Houston) A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council...
No election this fall for Friendswood ISD’s open board positions
Beau Egert will replace Position 5 Trustee Robert C. McCabe (top row, left) in November. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) No election will be held this fall for Friendswood ISD’s three open board of trustees positions. Only one candidate filed an application for each of the seats by the Aug. 22...
Harris County ESD 11 commissioners propose tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336 for fiscal year 2022-23 at their Aug. 23 board meeting. (Courtesy Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336...
