Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. The district has seen enrollment grow 8.59% over four years despite a slight drop in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO