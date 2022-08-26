ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Montgomery ISD projects nearly 10,000 students in 2022-23

Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. The district has seen enrollment grow 8.59% over four years despite a slight drop in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County approves reduced tax abatement for steel company Husteel America

Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin presents a five-year tax abatement for South Korean steel company Husteel America to build improvements at its Splendora facility at an Aug. 23 Commissioners Court. The deal was approved in a 4-1 vote. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County) Montgomery County commissioners approved a five-year tax abatement...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond

Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD enrollment continues to grow

Katy ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD's enrollment has steadily increased over the years. (Courtesy Community Impact Newspaper staff) Katy ISD enrollment continues to increase, year over year. As enrollment increases, so do starting teacher salaries and the district’s total number of teachers. Enrollment is projected to grow 13.85% between 2019 and 2023.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
TOMBALL, TX
Houston Chronicle

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23

Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

