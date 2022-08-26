Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
4 shot near Missouri school
JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
3 News Now
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
msn.com
Missouri school district made headlines for bringing back spanking. But the practice is still legal in over a dozen states.
A Missouri school district has gained national attention and prompted protests among its high school students after announcing it was bringing back "corporal punishment," including spanking and paddling. The move to expand paddling in a U.S. school district is unusual, but data shows the practice is still legal in over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Town hall over prison conditions in Missouri
Several groups are coming together to host a town hall to address the health and safety of incarcerated Missourians. The town hall will be on Zoom on Monday, August 29 at 7 pm. The MacArthur Justice Center, Liberation Literature, Missouri Justice Coalition, Missouri Prison Reform, Missouri State Conference of the...
msn.com
Is the town in ‘Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri' real?
MISSOURI — Yes, the crime is real, the billboards are real, but the town is fictional. Director Martin McDonagh explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the inspiration for the movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" came to him almost two decades ago. McDonagh saw three...
kbsi23.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol invites public to take part in opinion survey
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Every three years, the Missouri State Highway patrol sends a survey to residents of Missouri to get feedback on how the department is doing and what they can improve on. Sgt. Clark Parrot says the public’s opinions are important for the department’s development....
Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old
This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMBC.com
Missouri voters now required to show government ID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
themissouritimes.com
24-year-old Boyd reflects on upset in primary, would be one of Missouri’s youngest legislators if elected
Bethany, Mo. — Mazzie Boyd is vying to become one of the youngest politicians in Missouri state history and after August 2nd, that reality is one step closer. Boyd upset the incumbent in House District 2, Rep. Randy Railsback. The 24-year-old won by a shocking amount, a victory of over 30 points.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The Best Sight In The World Is Actually A Road Sign That Says Welcome To Missouri
Dorothy had it right when she said, “there’s no place like home.” No matter where in the world we travel, there’s just something about coming back home to our beautiful Missouri. We can all probably remember that moment when we see the “Missouri Welcomes You” sign and the warm feeling that rushes over us. After all, we know all of the amazingness that awaits in our home state, something that visitors are just about to discover.
Missouri election laws take effect Sunday; will impact November election
New Missouri election laws took effect Sunday that will impact the upcoming November midterm election. The post Missouri election laws take effect Sunday; will impact November election appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
sgfcitizen.org
A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement
Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
flatlandkc.org
Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’
Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
The one time Missouri had a vampire, turns out it was an albino man
Like any good legend, this story is full of lore, mixed accounts, and a little pinch of faith. Mix it all and you get a town legend. This one happens to be the Vampire of Gibson Cemetery.
Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also want tighter gun laws, fewer abortion restrictions and seem poised to send Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate. The poll of 900 likely voters...
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
Comments / 0