ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

4 shot near Missouri school

JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
JENNINGS, MO
3 News Now

Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt

Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
krcgtv.com

Town hall over prison conditions in Missouri

Several groups are coming together to host a town hall to address the health and safety of incarcerated Missourians. The town hall will be on Zoom on Monday, August 29 at 7 pm. The MacArthur Justice Center, Liberation Literature, Missouri Justice Coalition, Missouri Prison Reform, Missouri State Conference of the...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol invites public to take part in opinion survey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Every three years, the Missouri State Highway patrol sends a survey to residents of Missouri to get feedback on how the department is doing and what they can improve on. Sgt. Clark Parrot says the public’s opinions are important for the department’s development....
Missouri Independent

Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old

This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Murphy
KMBC.com

Missouri voters now required to show government ID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Soldiers#Military Police#Fort Campbell#Army#Initial Entry Training#The Army National Guard#Mos
msn.com

The Best Sight In The World Is Actually A Road Sign That Says Welcome To Missouri

Dorothy had it right when she said, “there’s no place like home.” No matter where in the world we travel, there’s just something about coming back home to our beautiful Missouri. We can all probably remember that moment when we see the “Missouri Welcomes You” sign and the warm feeling that rushes over us. After all, we know all of the amazingness that awaits in our home state, something that visitors are just about to discover.
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement

Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’

Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
suntimesnews.com

New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy