Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview, discussing the ongoing impact it has had on his life since his 2003 diagnosis. Speaking with The Observer to promote his new album ‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne explained both the physical and mental toll the disease has taken on his life. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained to reporter Craig McLean, adding: “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

