NME
Björk shares ‘Fossora’ artwork, release date and further details about new album
Björk has shared the artwork, tracklist and release date of her upcoming new album ‘Fossora’, and shared more details on its themes. The singer’s upcoming 10th album – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’ – was announced during a recent interview. It’s due for release this autumn via One Little Independent Records, with the artist having shared a pre-order link showing the album available from September 30.
NME
Benjamin Clementine announces new record ‘And I Have Been’, shares lead single ‘Genesis’
Benjamin Clementine has announced details of his new record ‘And I Have Been’ and shared lead single ‘Genesis’ – check it out below. ‘And I Have Been’ is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘I Tell A Fly’ and is due for release October 28, via his own label Preserve Artists.
NME
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer says producer Rick Rubin was a “hindrance”
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has opened up about the band’s producer Rick Rubin, saying he was “more a hindrance than help” on their 2011 album. Klinghoffer was asked in a new interview to reflect on the two albums he made with the Chili Peppers – 2011’s ‘I’m With You‘ and 2016’s ‘The Getaway’, the former of which the interviewer called one of the band’s “best records” – when he addressed Rubin’s work.
NME
‘Rocksmith+’ will launch with over 5000 songs next week
Ubisoft has announced details of Rocksmith+, a subscription-based service that’s designed to teach people how to play the guitar. Launching on PC next week (September 6), Rocksmith+ will feature over 5000 songs from a variety of genres, with tracks by the likes of The Clash, Van Morrison, Eurythmics and Alicia Keys included.
NME
Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour
Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says living with Parkinson’s disease makes him feel like he’s “walking around in lead boots”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview, discussing the ongoing impact it has had on his life since his 2003 diagnosis. Speaking with The Observer to promote his new album ‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne explained both the physical and mental toll the disease has taken on his life. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained to reporter Craig McLean, adding: “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”
NME
Deluxe boxset of The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ to be released
The Beatles producer Giles Martin has confirmed a deluxe boxset of the band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’ is in the works. Previously ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, ‘White Album, ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be’ have all received the deluxe boxset treatment, with the records being remixed and remastered by Martin (the son of late Beatles producer George Martin) and released alongside outtakes, unreleased tracks and demos.
NME
Milli Vanilli biopic cast revealed in first-look photos
The first photos have been released from the upcoming Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True. Directed by Simon Verhoeven, Girl You Know It’s True follows the story of duo Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus who, after achieving international success in the late 1980s as Milli Vanilli, were involved in a scandal when it was discovered they didn’t sing vocals on any of their songs.
NME
Gently Tender: “This band is about figuring out who you are in the midst of chaos”
Gently Tender have spoken to NME about their long-awaited debut album, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’, and how it tackles dealing with “anxieties and chaos”. The band formed out of the ashes of Palma Violets following their split in 2016, with former members Sam Fryer, Will Doyle and Peter Mayhew, joined by The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and guitarist Adam Brown.
NME
Canadian radio stations pull Arcade Fire from air
A number of Canadian radio stations have paused playing Arcade Fire‘s music after allegations made against frontman Win Butler. Last week, an investigation was published by Pitchfork which saw four fans of the band accused Butler of sexual misconduct. After he was accused of “inappropriate” actions, Butler replied to...
NME
Ulf Andersson: the ‘GTFO’ story is “coming to an end”
10 Chambers CEO Ulf Andersson has shared that the story of co-op shooter GTFO is “coming to an end,” as the studio looks ahead to its next project. Speaking to NME, Andersson shared that although GTFO‘s development team has grown from eight workers to 88, the studio is keen to avoid building endlessly upon the game.
NME
Diddy says “dreams finally comes true” as he hits studio with Dr. Dre
Diddy has said that “dreams finally comes true” as he hit the studio with Dr. Dre earlier this week to work on a Snoop Dogg album that the latter is producing. Yesterday (August 30) Diddy shared an Instagram post showing five photos of the pair in the studio. He wrote in the caption: “One of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of producer that I wanted to be.”
NME
The 1975 drop new track ‘I’m In Love With You’, announce UK and Ireland tour dates
The 1975 have released ‘I’m In Love With You’, the third track from their forthcoming album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. Hear the track and watch the video below. The band have also announced details of the UK and Ireland leg of their ‘At...
NME
John Carpenter loves ‘Fallout’ and ‘Sonic’, finds ‘Red Dead Redemption’ too hard
In a new interview, legendary horror director John Carpenter has spoken about his love for Fallout and Sonic The Hedgehog and why he isn’t a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking to the New Yorker, Carpenter started by saying how “I love all the movies that I made, but I also love stopping and relaxing, too – watching basketball, for instance, or playing video games.”
NME
Ex-NU’EST member Baekho is currently working on debut solo album
Former NU’EST member Baekho is gearing up to release solo music later this year. This is according to South Korean media outlet Newsen, which reported yesterday (August 30) that Baekho was reportedly focusing on preparations for his debut solo album. The report added that the idol also recently finished a photo shoot for the album’s cover jacket.
NME
Hear Japanese-Thai rap trio Baby Mic Candy make their energetic debut with ‘Run’
Japanese-Thai rap trio Baby Mic Candy have dropped their debut single, ‘Run’. Clocking in at under two minutes with uptempo, breakbeat-laden production, the group sing in unison about upholding positivity in life. The track was also accompanied by a hyper-vibrant visual. Watch the visual for ‘RUN’ here:...
NME
Interpol respond to claim Peter Hook once applied to become their bassist
Daniel Kessler has responded to Peter Hook‘s past claim that he applied to become Interpol‘s new bassist following the departure of Carlos Dengler. Dengler departed the NYC indie outfit back in 2010, having been a member since the group’s formation in 1997. Interpol continued as a trio, though their live shows feature additional touring musicians.
NME
FKA twigs, Olly Alexander, Aisling Bea and more announced as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ judges
FKA twigs, Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander and comedian Aisling Bea are among the new guest judges announced for the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The fourth season of the UK edition of the long-running drag show will also welcome Spice Girls‘ Mel B, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Boy George and more.
NME
Måneskin want to join forces with BLACKPINK
Måneskin have revealed they want to join forces with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The Italian glam rock band said as much in an interview with iHeartRadio at the 2022 MTV VMAs. When asked to pick one person to join their band, vocalist Damiano David picked “the whole BLACKPINK group”, to enthusiastic agreement from his bandmates.
NME
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following allegations against Win Butler, says “I can’t continue”
Feist has left her tour with Arcade Fire, citing allegations of sexual misconduct levied by four people against frontman Win Butler. Read Leslie Feist’s full statement on leaving the tour below. Earlier this week, the Canadian band continued with their ‘WE’ tour – despite Butler facing allegations of sexual...
