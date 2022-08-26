ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?

From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
How to Watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

“The Lord of the Rings” is back. Only this time, it’s in streaming show form. While most of what has been written about “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has been related to how much it cost, with a whopping $465 million production budget for the first season alone (meaning each episode cost nearly $60 million), there is still much to discuss about the highly anticipated new series. You know, like when you can watch it and who is in it. That kind of thing. Below we are attempting to answer all of your questions before “The Rings of Power” come out and you become a troll-obsessed freak once again.
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep

Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89

Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?

At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
Lindsay Lohan Lines Up Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan has lined up a role in a Netflix rom-com. The “Mean Girls” alum will star in “Irish Wish,” the streamer announced Thursday. The deal, part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with the streamer, sees the actress playing Maddie, who heads to Ireland to be a bridesmaid after the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend.
‘Lost Ollie’ Director Peter Ramsey on Reuniting With William Joyce and His New Supernatural Detective Movie

“Lost Ollie” has been found – and he’s on Netflix right now. The four-episode series, loosely based on a William Joyce book (“Ollie’s Odyssey”), had been in development for more than a decade. What began as a project from Joyce’s own production entity was eventually rescued by Netflix and 21 Laps, one of the production companies behind “Stranger Things.” That’s when Shannon Tindle, an insanely talented designer and animator who had created Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” pitched his version of the story, which follows a lost toy (voiced by Jonathan Groff), who teams up with a pair of mismatched toys (played by Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige) and heads out in search of his owner, set deep in the American South.
Domhnall Gleeson on How ‘The Patient’ Avoids the Sexy Serial Killer Trope

“The Patient” star Domhnall Gleeson loves that the FX series, which hails from “The Americans” co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, doesn’t glamorize serial killers. Unlike past crime projects — most notably Zac Efron’s much-critiqued turn as Ted Bundy, whom people accused of leaning too heavily on the infamous murderer’s charisma — Gleeson’s Sam Fortner paints a “pathetic” portrayal of violent offenders, something the actor relishes as the antithesis of the “sexy serial killer” trope.
