Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?
From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
Emma Roberts to Star in and Executive Produce NASA Rom-Com ‘Space Cadet’ for Prime Video
Emma Roberts has onboarded Prime Video’s romantic comedy film “Space Cadet” as star and executive producer. The “Madame Web” actor will collaborate with writer-director Liz W. Garcia, the filmmaker behind “The Lifeguard” and writer of Netflix’s hit film “Purple Hearts.”. The...
How to Watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
“The Lord of the Rings” is back. Only this time, it’s in streaming show form. While most of what has been written about “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has been related to how much it cost, with a whopping $465 million production budget for the first season alone (meaning each episode cost nearly $60 million), there is still much to discuss about the highly anticipated new series. You know, like when you can watch it and who is in it. That kind of thing. Below we are attempting to answer all of your questions before “The Rings of Power” come out and you become a troll-obsessed freak once again.
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jason Bateman to Co-Star Opposite Taron Egerton in Netflix-Amblin Thriller ‘Carry On’
Jason Bateman has booked his holiday travel. The multi-hyphenate is scheduled to star opposite Taron Egerton in the new Netflix thriller “Carry On,” TheWrap has confirmed. The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a man who knows a thing about transportation-related terror thanks to “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter.”
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Stranger Things’ Overtakes ‘Virgin River’ in Nielsen Streaming Top 10
“Stranger Things” has once again taken back the crown for the Nielsen Streaming Top 10, overtaking “Virgin River” during the week of Aug. 1 through 7. In the No. 3 spot on the Overall List of all programming is Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which made its streaming debut on Disney+ Aug. 3.
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
Randall Park’s Directorial Debut ‘Shortcomings’ Sets Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki as Stars
Randall Park has tapped Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki to headline the cast of his directorial debut “Shortcomings,” adapted from the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine. The film will also feature Tavi Gevinson (HBO’s “Gossip Girl”), Debby Ryan (“The Resort”) and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No...
‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?
At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dead for a Dollar': Walter Hill’s New Western Starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Saddles Up in First Trailer (Video)
Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?. The official synopsis for the...
Nell Tiger Free to Star in ‘The Omen’ Prequel Film at 20th Century
Nell Tiger Free, the star of Apple TV+’s “Servant” and who appeared in “Game of Thrones,” will star in “First Omen” for 20th Century Studios, a prequel film to the iconic horror franchise “The Omen,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
Lindsay Lohan Lines Up Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ for Netflix
Lindsay Lohan has lined up a role in a Netflix rom-com. The “Mean Girls” alum will star in “Irish Wish,” the streamer announced Thursday. The deal, part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with the streamer, sees the actress playing Maddie, who heads to Ireland to be a bridesmaid after the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend.
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan and Paul Dano to Star in GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’
Director Craig Gillespie has set a star-studded cast for his film about the madness surrounding the GameStop stock squeeze called “Dumb Money,” with Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan and Paul Dano all set to lead the cast. Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Cruella”) is directing and producing the film...
‘Lost Ollie’ Director Peter Ramsey on Reuniting With William Joyce and His New Supernatural Detective Movie
“Lost Ollie” has been found – and he’s on Netflix right now. The four-episode series, loosely based on a William Joyce book (“Ollie’s Odyssey”), had been in development for more than a decade. What began as a project from Joyce’s own production entity was eventually rescued by Netflix and 21 Laps, one of the production companies behind “Stranger Things.” That’s when Shannon Tindle, an insanely talented designer and animator who had created Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” pitched his version of the story, which follows a lost toy (voiced by Jonathan Groff), who teams up with a pair of mismatched toys (played by Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige) and heads out in search of his owner, set deep in the American South.
Domhnall Gleeson on How ‘The Patient’ Avoids the Sexy Serial Killer Trope
“The Patient” star Domhnall Gleeson loves that the FX series, which hails from “The Americans” co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, doesn’t glamorize serial killers. Unlike past crime projects — most notably Zac Efron’s much-critiqued turn as Ted Bundy, whom people accused of leaning too heavily on the infamous murderer’s charisma — Gleeson’s Sam Fortner paints a “pathetic” portrayal of violent offenders, something the actor relishes as the antithesis of the “sexy serial killer” trope.
Martin Freeman, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Butters and Taylor Schilling to Star in Horror Movie ‘Queen of Bones’
Martin Freeman, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Butters and Taylor Schilling will play the dysfunctional family at the center of folk horror film “Queen of Bones.” Production is currently underway in Canada. Directed by Robert Budreau (“Delia’s Gone”) from a script by Michael Burgner, the film follows a widowed violin...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0