“The Lord of the Rings” is back. Only this time, it’s in streaming show form. While most of what has been written about “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has been related to how much it cost, with a whopping $465 million production budget for the first season alone (meaning each episode cost nearly $60 million), there is still much to discuss about the highly anticipated new series. You know, like when you can watch it and who is in it. That kind of thing. Below we are attempting to answer all of your questions before “The Rings of Power” come out and you become a troll-obsessed freak once again.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO