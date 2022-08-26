ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices slump again, hit by demand concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday, led lower by worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October due to expire on Wednesday, settled at $96.49, down $2.82 a barrel, or 2.8%. The more...
Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation’s crude exports. Brent...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Seagate slashes forecast as economic slowdown hits orders

(Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings lowered its first-quarter earnings expectations on Wednesday as an economic slowdown hits orders for its data storage products from certain Asian markets and enterprise customers. Demand for hard disks and server storage products has dried up this year as decades-high inflation pressures the budgets of consumers...
Bed Bath & Beyond to cut jobs, close stores in bid to reverse losses

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday said it inked deals for more than $500 million in new financing and that it would close 150 stores, cut jobs and overhaul its merchandising strategy in an attempt to turn around its money-losing business. Investors, however, remain concerned that the retailer’s...
