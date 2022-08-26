ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

ValueWalk

Orange County Stimulus Checks For Renters: Commissioners Approve ERA2

Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many, especially for renters facing increased rent. To help home renters, lawmakers in Orange County have approved a second Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These Orange County stimulus checks for renters could give eligible residents up to $20,000 or 18 months of assistance. The program will launch October 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: On the Passing of John Ziegler, SCPD 1962-1992

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Editor’s Pick: D. Yoder Family Sunday 95th Anniversary Celebration

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding

Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Here’s Who Wants to Run your Public Schools and Community Colleges

Around 650,000 students attend Orange County’s public schools and community colleges – and control of their education is on the ballot this fall. Education races often are overlooked on ballots. But they have an enormous impact on decisions like classroom mask rules, in person-versus-online classes, charter schools and...
sanclementetimes.com

Want to Sell an Old Surfboard?

Why USEDSURF in San Clemente should be your first stop when it’s time to make some room in your board rack at home. Do you have a few old surfboards collecting dust in the rafters of your garage? Some may hold special, sentimental value. Hold on to those. Others...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Friends of San Clemente Foundation to Offer Discounted Ticket Books for Carnival Colossal

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
knewsradio.com

Latest On M-Pox In Riverside County

Riverside County now reports 171 case of M-Pox. The biggest city in the county is Riverside with well over 3-hundred-thousand people, and it has just 10 cases. Palm Springs with a population of barely 50-thousand people has 84 cases. Cathedral City reports 27 cases, and Desert Hot Springs has 9...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Power & Water

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cool Centers Available Countywide for Duration of Heat Wave

(CNS) – With the onset of what’s predicted to be a nearly week-long heat wave, officials are reminding residents that dozens of “cool centers” will be open during daylight hours for people to escape the scorching temperatures throughout Riverside County. “High temperatures can be hazardous for...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California

Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
SAN DIEGO, CA

