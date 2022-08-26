ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo's Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary

The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop

SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den.  The remodel includes:  Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures and new appliances Remodeled bathrooms with new bathtub and tile, new commodes, sinks and fixtures Electric box was updated and there are new switches and outlets.  A new roof was installed in 2021. The house was repainted, new flooring, new fans and light fixtures. Plenty of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising

Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Southwest Blvd. Set to Close for Construction in front of Tractor Supply & Hobby Lobby

SAN ANGELO – Construction crews are set to close a portion of Southwest Blvd. in front of Tractor Supply and Hobby Lobby Thursday and Friday to upgrade the low water crossing on the busy street.   According to information from the City of San Angelo,  Southwest Boulevard between Elite Physique (2802 Southwest Boulevard) and Valvoline Instant Oil Change (2722 Southwest Boulevard) will be closed. Signage will be in place along Southwest Boulevard from Old Post Road to Sherwood Way to alert motorists. When: 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 Why: Construction work on the low…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend.  Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.  There is a slight chance of thunderstorm development Monday and Monday night but the bulk of the heavy rain and associated flooding is forecast for Tuesday night through Thursday.  …
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.

Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

St. Margaret of Scotland Church Is Having A Fiesta

St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in San Angelo is holding their annual Fiesta on Sun, Aug 28th starting at 11:00am and they definately know how to make it a big event. Start off with the delicious meal that will consists of Brisket, Sausage, Rice, Beans, Dessert and your drink all for just $14. You’re invited to dine in or use their drive-thru. They would love for you to stay and enjoy lots of fun activities including: Bingo, and Kids' games along with water slides, a dunking tank and even a Country Store. Stay for their Live Auction at 1:00pm with many great items and adult beverages available. Stop by the raffle booth and purchase a chance at your share of $21,000 in gift cards with the grand prize of $15,000.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsBreak
Arts
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD High School After School Bus Transportation To Begin September 6th

San Angelo ISD will begin after school bus transportation for high school students, grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School, starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The District will provide transportation after the school day for high school students from September 6 - December 16, 2022. SAISD plans to release updates as we work to resolve the ongoing bus driver shortage.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
