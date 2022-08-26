ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson
 6 days ago

Surveillance video caught the moment a man stole a necklace form a 4-year-old girl's neck in a Western Washington restaurant .

The Auburn Police Department is searching for the suspect, who identifies himself as Jose Hidalgo , for taking the child's necklace on August 15, according to a Thursday (August 25) Facebook post . They also shared surveillance photos of him inside the restaurant, which is owned by the girl's family.

Security video obtained by FOX 13 shows the man touching the child's neck for a few seconds before trying to take the necklace off her. Eventually, he's able to get the jewelry loose and walk away with it. Police say the girl was playing on her iPad while her mother was in the kitchen making her lunch.

Reporters also spoke with the mother, who says the suspect is a frequent customer. The 4-year-old was left traumatized by the incident, according to the parent. The girl has trouble sleeping and doesn't want to return to the restaurant, fearing the man will show up again.

Anyone with information about the suspect, his identity, or his whereabouts should call Auburn Police's tip line at 253-288-7403. No word on what charges he'll face if arrested.

Comments / 23

Ketti Lowery
5d ago

Can't be a lower human being than that, she could have been kidnapped or worse... parents need to watch their children at all times

Reply
29
Donna Haney
5d ago

This guy is a waste of space. Touching a child for any reason will not be tolerated and should not be!! someone should have been with her, wait staff. dad, someone!

Reply
4
Sherman
5d ago

Here in WA, the DOJ will claim the thief is needy of such trinkets and reprimand the girl for wearing enticing jewelry.

Reply
6
