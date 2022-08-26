Read full article on original website
Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
‘Nanny’ Trailer: Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance-Winning Thriller Unravels the American Dream
What happens when one mother leaves to take care of another’s child? The psychological thriller “Nanny” unveils the dynamic between a Senegalese single mother (Anna Diop) who emigrates to the United States to earn enough money to bring her own son to America, and her wealthy employer (Michelle Monaghan). Per the official synopsis, haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha (Diop) hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year
Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston passes away at just 56 years of age after a long battle with pancreatic cancer
The animation community is in mourning with beloved Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston passing away. Eggleston succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a lengthy battle with the disease, according to Variety. Pixar shared a touching tribute to Eggleston on Twitter, while The Book of Life filmmaker Jorge R. Gutierrez remembered him in...
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Virginia Patton, Actress in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, who portrayed Ruth Dakin Bailey, the sister-in-law of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey, in the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, has died. She was 97. Patton died Thursday at an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia, the Mathews Funeral Home announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoanne Koch, Influential Film Society of Lincoln Center Executive, Dies at 92Leon Vitali, 'Barry Lyndon' Actor and Stanley Kubrick's Personal Assistant, Dies at 74Ioane "John" King, Actor on Starz's 'Spartacus,' Dies at 49 Patton’s character in the 1946 film was married to Harry Bailey (Todd Karns), and her big scene takes place at the Bedford Falls train...
Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe
Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
The Best Horror Movies On Peacock Right Now
If you are as big a fan of scary slashers and creepy classics as I am, you are always on the lookout for all the new horror movies (or older ones) that each of your favorite streaming services have to offer. While every platform boasts a healthy selection of titles that are sure to feed your bloodlust, a very impressive amount of the best movies on Peacock fall under that particular category – the fact that most of the films come at no cost, notwithstanding. If you find yourself in the mood for a good scare, look no further than our picks for some of the best horror movies in Peacock’s “Fright Night” section.
Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Stanley Kubrick’s Personal Assistant, Dies at 74
Leon Vitali, who starred in Eyes Wide Shut and Barry Lyndon before later switching his career focus from acting to serving as Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, has died. He was 74. Details of Vitali’s death were not immediately available, but it was confirmed by Kubrick’s official social media presence. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.Q. Jones, 'Wild Bunch' Actor and Member of Peckinpah's Posse, Dies at 94Joe Turkel, the Bartender in 'The Shining,' Dies at 94Colin Cantwell, Concept Artist Who Designed Iconic 'Star Wars' Spacecraft, Dies at 90 “These announcements are never easy, but this one has hit us particularly hard this...
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Sequel To Focus On Chaotic Valet Characters From The Original
“The question isn’t ‘what are we going to do,’ the question is ‘what aren’t we going to do?’”. That’s presumably what Paramount Pictures executives asked themselves before greenlighting a spinoff to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Currently titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” it’ll follow two characters from the 1986 John Hughes original and take place on the same day.
The best horror movies streaming on Shudder
While most streaming services have a rotating array of at least some decent horror movies, true enthusiasts likely find these to be slim pickings compared to Shudder's expertly crafted library of the greatest chills and thrills of the last hundred years. We're talking plenty of b-movies, foundational films, and curated collections by subgenre, movements, and masters of the craft. Yep, Shudder is a streaming safe haven for genre enthusiasts craving more than the tip of the iceberg, complete with a user ranking system (one to five skulls). But what are the best horror movies Shudder has to offer?
TÁR review: "A towering performance from Cate Blanchett"
Writer/director Todd Field’s previous films were awards magnets, with both In the Bedroom and Little Children scoring Oscar noms. There’s little doubt that TÁR, his return to cinemas after a 16-year break will net nods for a towering performance by Cate Blanchett.An exploration of artistry with a capital ‘A’, it follows the private and professional tribulations of maestro/monstrous conductor, Lydia Tár (Blanchett), as she preps for a performance...
New ‘Pearl’ Clip Teases Origins of a Killer Romance
The Halloween season is officially upon us and that means there are a ton of new horror movies coming our way in the near future. One of the more exciting genre offerings about to scare up theaters in September is Pearl. It serves as the surprise prequel to the A24 slasher hit X which was released earlier this year to critical acclaim. Now, as we are just a couple of weeks out from the film’s release, the marketing for Pearl has started its murderous rampage. This includes another new clip that teases the origins of horror’s new favorite couple.
‘Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy’ Review: A Tribute to a New Hollywood Classic
Perhaps the most explicit and emotionally intense film of the New Hollywood era — and yet in its “Odd Couple” theme and wistful sensibility a profoundly Old Hollywood film, too — “Midnight Cowboy” remains littered with contradictions. Gay and tender, its representation of sex is vile. It’s nostalgic and hopeless; a celebration of the counter-culture and, seemingly, an indictment of its decadence. All that makes Nancy Buirski’s new documentary about its production and legacy more interesting. Not that “Midnight Cowboy” isn’t already fruitful subject matter. James Leo Herlihy’s radical 1965 novel was picked up by British kitchen sink filmmaker John Schlesinger,...
Can You Guess Which Star This Is Playing Annie In This Adorable Throwback Video?
This entertainer has always been passionate about her craft. Watch this throwback clip of her as Annie inside.
24 Hilarious Tweets About Viserys On "House Of The Dragon"
"Viserys’ solution to being told to marry a 12-year-old is to marry a 15-year-old. 💀"
