I bought my first car in the fall of 2017, as a Junior in college. The $2500 I had scraped together bought me a baby blue Lincoln Town car with a landau top. Visions of six-passenger college road trips danced in my head until, a week later, I attempted one. Half an hour in the check engine light started flashing. It wouldn’t stop until I sold the car a year later, with most of the Lincoln's time spent gathering dust in the lot where I had originally purchased it.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO