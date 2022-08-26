Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: LSU lands elite in-state offensive tackle prospect
The Tigers already had an impressive 2023 recruiting class heading into the month of September. But on Thursday, that group got even better for coach Brian Kelly. LSU secured a commitment from Neville (Monroe, Louisiana) offensive tackle Zalance Heard. 247Sports lists Heard as a four-star recruit sitting just outside the top 50 nationally, but On3 is significantly higher on the 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect, ranking him as a five-star and the No. 13 player nationally.
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few weeks that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas. ...
Comments / 0