USA Basketball tops Colombia in World Cup qualifying
BARRANQUILLA, Colombia -- USA Basketball is on the brink of qualifying for next year's World Cup. John Jenkins scored 26 points and the U.S. defeated Colombia 95-77 on Monday night in a second-round qualifying game. The win put the Americans in position to clinch a spot in the World Cup -- to be held a year from now in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia -- when the next window of games takes place in mid-November.
Mexico lose pre-World Cup friendly 1-0 to Paraguay
Derlis Gonzalez's second-half goal gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Held during a non-FIFA window, Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino brought a squad composed entirely of players from Liga MX, with notable Europe-based players such as Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano staying back.
Essence
Sha'Carri Richardson Sprints To Victory Over Reigning Olympic Gold Medalist
After professional and personal setbacks, Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meter race at Lucerne meet, defeating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Can we call it a comeback? Sha’Carri Richardson defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m race at the World Athletics Continental Tour silver meet in Lucerne, Switzerland on Tuesday.
Paul Pogba paid €100,000 to extortionists - French prosecutors
World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ($100,000) to an organised group, including his brother, that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said Tuesday. French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother, Mathias Pogba, and childhood friends from the east suburbs of Paris, where they grew up. They demanded €13 million from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him, claiming he didn't support them after he became an international star.
