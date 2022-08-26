The game was lost, and then a win seemed well within Davie’s reach. Then it seemed lost again, then it seemed like the War Eagles would actually win, and then they lost. Before a large crowd in the Davie home opener Friday, Davie and West Rowan stood toe to toe and slugged it out in a fight till the finish. Davie scored before the game was two minutes old. West scored 20 unanswered points in 5:11. Davie rallied for a halftime lead. West regained the lead, but Davie charged in front 34-29. But in the final three minutes, the Falcons broke Davie’s heart, 35-34.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO