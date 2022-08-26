ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

ourdavie.com

Local Events

Community breakfast, Farmington United Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville. Pork tenderloin, sausage, gravy, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, mixed fresh fruit, breakfast casserole, coffee, OJ. Donations to support church ministries. Reunions. Thursday, Sept. 22. Davie High Class of 1960 will meet for lunch, 11:30, Mocksville Family Restaurant, 1122 Yadkinville Rd.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Sheffield-Calahaln: Vendors sought for New Union Fall Festival

Birthday wishes to: Pamela Branham on Sept. 1; Craig Myers, Lester Edwards and Katherine Routh on Sept. 2; and Harper Dyson and Bill Reeves on Sept. 7. Happy anniversary to the following couples: Rodger and Melba Feimster on Sept. 4 and Wade and Linda Leonard on Sept. 6. If you would like a birthday or anniversary listed in this column, please let me know.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

School lunchrooms bring back memories

Recently, a friend and Davie native shared a few food memories from his days in the school cafeteria at Mocksville Elementary. Back in the 70s, the lunch ladies served a pizza that was so tasty – he still remembers and talks about it today. His memories include the delicious homemade rolls that many kids would buy with cartons of milk for lunch – instead of a meal.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Obituaries
ourdavie.com

Davie EMS among best; leadership changes caused ‘bumps,’ doctor says

If you have a heart attack or stroke in Davie County, consider yourself lucky. The emergency medical service department here, Davie EMS, is among the best in the nation. Dr. Darrell Nelson, Davie EMS medical director since 2013, told county commissioners last month that the public may be getting the wrong impression about patient care because of changes in leadership, which created “some bumps in the road.”
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Sept. 1, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – WJH to Lorraine A. Himilton-Whyte,1 lot, Elisha Creek Ridge, Mocksville, $469. – Larry Wayne Carter and Lois Day Carter, and Samuel F. Barr...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Cooleemee: School boasts teacher, principal of the year

First day of school has begun and excitement was in the air at Cooleemee School Monday morning. Some children weren’t sure where to go to find their class but there was always a helping hand at their side to take them to their teacher. For security reasons, parents weren’t...
COOLEEMEE, NC
ourdavie.com

Editorial: Good riddance, Junker’s Mill

It’s like another era has passed for us old timers. EnergyUnited, formerly Crescent Electric, formerly Davie Electric – has moved out of Mocksville. The company that started here in 1939 to extend electrical service into rural areas is no longer here. EnergyUnited’s property in Mocksville, including Junker’s Mill,...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Ryan
ourdavie.com

Boys cross country impresses at McAlpine

The Davie cross country team opened its season Saturday in the Providence Invitational at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park. A total of 49 schools from both Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia kicked off the season over the traditional 5k distance. The War Eagle boys were among 26 teams in the invitational division,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

War Eagles lose home opener in heartbreaker

The game was lost, and then a win seemed well within Davie’s reach. Then it seemed lost again, then it seemed like the War Eagles would actually win, and then they lost. Before a large crowd in the Davie home opener Friday, Davie and West Rowan stood toe to toe and slugged it out in a fight till the finish. Davie scored before the game was two minutes old. West scored 20 unanswered points in 5:11. Davie rallied for a halftime lead. West regained the lead, but Davie charged in front 34-29. But in the final three minutes, the Falcons broke Davie’s heart, 35-34.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Volleyball falls just short

Although Davie’s varsity volleyball team suffered its third loss in a row at East Surry, this was not a step backward. Amber Brandon, who never experienced a three-match slide in her first seven years as Davie’s coach, always lines up ferocious nonconference opponents to get the War Eagles ready for the Central Piedmont Conference. The Cardinals are a 2-A juggernaut – they went 138-21 from 2016-21, finishing as state runner-up in 2019 and marching to the state semifinals in 2018 and 2021 – and Davie put up a valiant fight in 3-2 defeat on Aug. 22.
MOCKSVILLE, NC

