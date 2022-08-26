Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Samaritan House respite center moving forward
SAFFORD — During a work session last week, the Safford City Council directed staff to continue working with the Ministerial Association, as well as Graham County and the towns of Pima and Thatcher, on development of a respite facility for those on the street. “We’re calling (it) the Gila...
Collaborative Conservation in Arizona’s White Mountains Leads to Delisting Recommendation for Apache Trout
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Completes Five-year Review with Delisting Recommendation for Arizona’s State Fish. Due to half a century of collaborative conservation efforts between tribal, state, federal, and non-governmental organizations, the Apache trout has a brighter and more sustainable future. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) is announcing today the completion of a five-year status review which recommends delisting the species from the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
Willcox educator a finalist for Teacher of the Year
WILLCOX — An area teacher is in the running for Teacher of the Year. On Monday, the Arizona Educational Foundation announced its five finalists for its 2023 Teacher of the Year, and Ty White from Willcox is one of the five. White is a chemistry teacher at Willcox High...
Brett Ulery
Brett Ulery, of Clifton, entered into rest late Friday night, August 12, 2022, at his residence in Clifton with his daughter, Rebecca, at his side. He was 64. Brett was born October 13, 1957, in Phoenix, Arizona. As a newborn, Brett was adopted by Thomas H. Ulery and Billie Carol Ulery, formerly of Morenci and Thatcher, Arizona.
SHS Booster Club returns with ribbon-cutting Friday
SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite the community to the Safford Booster Club grand opening and ribbon-cutting Friday, Sept. 2 at the Safford High School football field. The ribbon-cutting will be right before the pre-game starts on Friday night prior to the Safford...
Pete Anthony Montez
Pete Anthony Montez, affectionately known as Peter, of Safford, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Tucson Medical Center. He was 63. A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter will be celebrated Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
