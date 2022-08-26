Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Drug combination may delay need for surgery in patients with Marfan syndrome
Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and beta-blockers have similar and independent effects on reducing aortic root size in patients with Marfan syndrome, suggesting that several years of combined treatment could delay the need for surgery. That's the finding of late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
targetedonc.com
Significant Depth of Response Achieved in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma With Isa-Kd
Updated analysis results of from the IKEMA showed improvement in the depth of response to isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The IKEMA study (NCT03275285) of isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in depth of...
cancernetwork.com
Phase 3 KarMMa-3 Trial Meets Primary End Point of PFS With Ide-Cel in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Results from a pre-specified interim analysis of the phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial showed the primary end point of progression-free survival was met following treatment with idecabtagene vicleucel for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma following 2 to 4 previous lines of therapy and who were refractory to their last treatment. At...
targetedonc.com
BUMEL or MEL200 With ASCT Shows Similar Survival in Patients With NDMM
No significant survival differences were shown between 2 high-dose regimens for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. However, certain prognostic factors may improve or decrease survival. Treatment with high-dose busulfan (Busulfex) plus melphalan (Alkeran; BUMEL) did not improve survival outcomes vs melphalan 200 mg/m2 (MEL200) for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) in...
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
targetedonc.com
POLL: What Frontline Treatment Would You Choose for Favorable- and Intermediate-Risk RCC?
Participants of a live, virtual case-based event discussed different scenarios for treatment of a patient with previously untreated clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Vote in the polls on what you would have chosen if this was your patient. CASE 1 SUMMARY. A man, aged 61 years with an active lifestyle,...
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure benefit from dapagliflozin regardless of ejection fraction
Dapagliflozin reduces the risks of death and cardiovascular events in patients with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. This pre-specified patient-level meta-analysis combined the DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials of the SGLT2 inhibitor...
targetedonc.com
Outcomes With Salvage Therapies in RRMM Post-CAR T Relapse Indicate an Area of Unmet Need
Patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen–directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. Survival outcomes were poor for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, findings from a single-center retrospective analysis showed.1.
targetedonc.com
Risk Stratification of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
Nizar Tannir, MD: Hello, and welcome to our Targeted Oncology™ Virtual Tumor Board, which is focused on advances in frontline therapy of advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. I’m Nizar Tannir. I’m a professor in the department of genitourinary medical oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. I’m joined by my esteemed colleagues Dr Scott Tykodi, an associate professor of oncology at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center; and Dr Moshe Ornstein, a genitourinary medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute.
MedicalXpress
New oral anticoagulant shows promise in post-myocardial infarction patients
Asundexian 50 mg administered to post-myocardial infarction patients inhibits factor XIa by more than 90% with no significant increase in bleeding, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 28 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor John Alexander of Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, U.S....
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Kandra Explores Benefit of Chemoimmunotherapy for Small Cell Lung Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ajay Kandra, MD, discussed with participants the challenges and treatment options for a patient with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. BADIN: One major thing we do not have is a target we can go after, unlike with non–small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. We...
MedicalXpress
New anticoagulant may prevent recurrent ischemic stroke
The PACIFIC-Stroke trial has failed to reach its primary endpoint but in an exploratory analysis, inhibition of factor XIa with asundexian reduced recurrent ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA) without increasing bleeding. The late breaking research was presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
targetedonc.com
Future Directions for NK Cell Platforms in Hematologic Malignancies
Jeffrey Miller, MD, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550. Jeffrey Miller, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation, deputy director of the Masonic Cancer Center, the Roger L. and Lynn C. Headrick Chari in Cancer Therapeutics, and associate scientific director of Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550.
BeyondSpring Presents New Data From Lead Asset On Neutropenia In Multiple Myeloma Patients
BeyondSpring Inc BYSI announced new data from a study evaluating the reduction in neutropenia burden with lead asset plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim in multiple myeloma. The study included patients who have undergone autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHCT) and have received a high dose of melphalan, a type of...
targetedonc.com
No Correlation Between Baseline Ocular Conditions and Belantamab Mafodotin-Induced Ocular Toxicity in Patients with R/R Myeloma
Post-hoc analysis findings from phase 2 DREAMM-2 trial show no relationship between ocular conditions found at baseline in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and ocular toxicity from belantamab mafodotin. Treatment-emergent adverse effects (TEAEs) that may arise with belantamab mafodotin-blmf were not effected by baseline ocular conditions in patients...
MedicalXpress
Long-term evolocumab therapy leads to further reductions in cardiovascular events
Long-term low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol lowering with evolocumab is safe and well tolerated and leads to further reductions in cardiovascular events compared with shorter treatment, according to late breaking results from the FOURIER open-label extension (OLE) study presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
targetedonc.com
Two Genes Predict Resistance to ICIs in dMMR/ MSI-H GI Cancers
Two genes to assist in determining primary resistance to immunotherapy for patients with mismatch repair–deficient/microsatellite instability–high gastrointestinal cancers have been identified. Investigators have identified 2 genes that help to determine primary resistance to immunotherapy among patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H) gastrointestinal cancers, according to findings published...
hcplive.com
Polypill Strategy Lowers Adverse CV Event Risk in Secondary Prevention
The treatment strategy led to lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events than usual care in older patients with recent myocardial infarction. A polypill containing aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin resulted in a significantly lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in older patients with recent myocardial infarction, compared to guideline-directed care.
