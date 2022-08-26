ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MedicalXpress

Drug combination may delay need for surgery in patients with Marfan syndrome

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and beta-blockers have similar and independent effects on reducing aortic root size in patients with Marfan syndrome, suggesting that several years of combined treatment could delay the need for surgery. That's the finding of late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
targetedonc.com

Significant Depth of Response Achieved in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma With Isa-Kd

Updated analysis results of from the IKEMA showed improvement in the depth of response to isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The IKEMA study (NCT03275285) of isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in depth of...
cancernetwork.com

Phase 3 KarMMa-3 Trial Meets Primary End Point of PFS With Ide-Cel in R/R Multiple Myeloma

Results from a pre-specified interim analysis of the phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial showed the primary end point of progression-free survival was met following treatment with idecabtagene vicleucel for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma following 2 to 4 previous lines of therapy and who were refractory to their last treatment. At...
targetedonc.com

BUMEL or MEL200 With ASCT Shows Similar Survival in Patients With NDMM

No significant survival differences were shown between 2 high-dose regimens for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. However, certain prognostic factors may improve or decrease survival. Treatment with high-dose busulfan (Busulfex) plus melphalan (Alkeran; BUMEL) did not improve survival outcomes vs melphalan 200 mg/m2 (MEL200) for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) in...
pharmacytimes.com

Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease

A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
MedicalXpress

New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis

In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
targetedonc.com

Outcomes With Salvage Therapies in RRMM Post-CAR T Relapse Indicate an Area of Unmet Need

Patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen–directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. Survival outcomes were poor for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, findings from a single-center retrospective analysis showed.1.
targetedonc.com

Risk Stratification of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Nizar Tannir, MD: Hello, and welcome to our Targeted Oncology™ Virtual Tumor Board, which is focused on advances in frontline therapy of advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. I’m Nizar Tannir. I’m a professor in the department of genitourinary medical oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. I’m joined by my esteemed colleagues Dr Scott Tykodi, an associate professor of oncology at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center; and Dr Moshe Ornstein, a genitourinary medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute.
MedicalXpress

New anticoagulant may prevent recurrent ischemic stroke

The PACIFIC-Stroke trial has failed to reach its primary endpoint but in an exploratory analysis, inhibition of factor XIa with asundexian reduced recurrent ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA) without increasing bleeding. The late breaking research was presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
targetedonc.com

Future Directions for NK Cell Platforms in Hematologic Malignancies

Jeffrey Miller, MD, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550. Jeffrey Miller, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation, deputy director of the Masonic Cancer Center, the Roger L. and Lynn C. Headrick Chari in Cancer Therapeutics, and associate scientific director of Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses what is next to come following an analysis of GTB-3550.
targetedonc.com

No Correlation Between Baseline Ocular Conditions and Belantamab Mafodotin-Induced Ocular Toxicity in Patients with R/R Myeloma

Post-hoc analysis findings from phase 2 DREAMM-2 trial show no relationship between ocular conditions found at baseline in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and ocular toxicity from belantamab mafodotin. Treatment-emergent adverse effects (TEAEs) that may arise with belantamab mafodotin-blmf were not effected by baseline ocular conditions in patients...
targetedonc.com

Two Genes Predict Resistance to ICIs in dMMR/ MSI-H GI Cancers

Two genes to assist in determining primary resistance to immunotherapy for patients with mismatch repair–deficient/microsatellite instability–high gastrointestinal cancers have been identified. Investigators have identified 2 genes that help to determine primary resistance to immunotherapy among patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H) gastrointestinal cancers, according to findings published...
hcplive.com

Polypill Strategy Lowers Adverse CV Event Risk in Secondary Prevention

The treatment strategy led to lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events than usual care in older patients with recent myocardial infarction. A polypill containing aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin resulted in a significantly lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in older patients with recent myocardial infarction, compared to guideline-directed care.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

