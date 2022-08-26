ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Flyers Place Sanheim in Awkward Limbo with Cap Mismanagement

Travis Sanheim will enter the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia Flyers on the final year of his two-year contract signed last summer. Coming off a season when he was unquestionably the best defenseman on the team, he finds himself in an awkward position approaching free agency for an organization with the second-worst salary cap predicament in the NHL (from The Athletic, Ranking every NHL team’s salary cap situation, from best to worst, 7/12/22). General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher’s lucrative investments in a still underwhelming blue line might force a 26-year-old in his prime out the door as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

