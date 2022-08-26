Travis Sanheim will enter the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia Flyers on the final year of his two-year contract signed last summer. Coming off a season when he was unquestionably the best defenseman on the team, he finds himself in an awkward position approaching free agency for an organization with the second-worst salary cap predicament in the NHL (from The Athletic, Ranking every NHL team’s salary cap situation, from best to worst, 7/12/22). General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher’s lucrative investments in a still underwhelming blue line might force a 26-year-old in his prime out the door as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

