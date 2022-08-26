Step back into time in the beautifully restored 1883 building off Main Street in Hutchinson. The moment you walk into the Toy Depot the nostalgic feelings take over as the antique ceiling and renovated space wraps its arms around you with a warm welcome. Amongst the 50,000 vintage toys from the 1930s to the 2000’s you will feel like you’re back at home as a child playing with some of your favorite childhood treasures.

