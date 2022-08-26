Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
KSN.com
Kids Corner: Toy Depot
Step back into time in the beautifully restored 1883 building off Main Street in Hutchinson. The moment you walk into the Toy Depot the nostalgic feelings take over as the antique ceiling and renovated space wraps its arms around you with a warm welcome. Amongst the 50,000 vintage toys from the 1930s to the 2000’s you will feel like you’re back at home as a child playing with some of your favorite childhood treasures.
KSN.com
Outdoor Life: New Attraction at Sedgwick County Zoo + Zoobilee 2022
One of the wildest events of the year is right around the corner! It’s almost time for Zoobilee at Sedgwick County Zoo. Zoobilee is a night under the stars where you can enjoy live music, delicious drinks, and delectable bites from local establishments at the Sedgwick County Zoo’s premier fundraiser.
KSN.com
September starts with summer warmth and a few storms
Remnants of yesterday’s storms are still around but most of us will start the day dry. While a shower or storm cannot be ruled out this morning, it will mainly be during the afternoon and evening hours again when we will have another spotty storm chance today. Most of...
KSN.com
Chance of storms mid-week, summer temps stay put
There will be more sunshine today for everyone but it will also be a weather aware day for some. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather that includes Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Damaging winds will be the main threat should there be an isolated severe storm.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storm chances continue, summer sizzles on
Storms will be the main focus across our northwest counties this evening. Damaging 60 to 70 MPH winds will be the greatest hazard where a Marginal Risk is posted into the overnight. A few landspouts are possible earlier in the evening. Radar will become even more animated as we get...
KSN.com
Fashion Forward Tuesday: K. Lanes Boutique – Multiples Brand
K Lanes Boutique, located off Tyler & Kellogg in West Wichita, offers up-to-the-minute fashion trends in-store and online, but they also value things like comfortability, quality of fabrics, and functionality. Today Owner, Diana shared how much she loves finding brands that meet all of the above, fresh fashion, that are wearable, and that make you feel good on a daily basis.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, dry and warm to wrap up August
South of I-70 is the hotspot for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening. A few storms will make a run to become severe with 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail. Those under a stronger storm will benefit from a healthy dosage of rain. It will be hit or...
KSN News
Car crashes off I-135 near 13th, southbound lanes closed
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a car crash along Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita. Dispatchers say a vehicle went off of I-135 and landed in the canal or along the bank of the canal. They say one person has potentially critical injuries. Traffic on I-135 southbound […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: More scattered storm chances, standard September feel
Happy September! If you feel like the month of August was incredibly dry, you would be correct. We have worsening drought conditions across the entire state. The Wichita Metro is now included in the “extreme” drought category with this week’s update. Many of our communities were multiple...
KSN News
Sedgwick County Health Department puts COVID booster on hold for ages 12+
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health department (SCHD) is holding off on providing COVID-19 booster vaccines to people over the age of 12, because new vaccines are being prepared to combat the new variants. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people over […]
