Derby, KS

KSN.com

Kids Corner: Toy Depot

Step back into time in the beautifully restored 1883 building off Main Street in Hutchinson. The moment you walk into the Toy Depot the nostalgic feelings take over as the antique ceiling and renovated space wraps its arms around you with a warm welcome. Amongst the 50,000 vintage toys from the 1930s to the 2000’s you will feel like you’re back at home as a child playing with some of your favorite childhood treasures.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

September starts with summer warmth and a few storms

Remnants of yesterday’s storms are still around but most of us will start the day dry. While a shower or storm cannot be ruled out this morning, it will mainly be during the afternoon and evening hours again when we will have another spotty storm chance today. Most of...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Chance of storms mid-week, summer temps stay put

There will be more sunshine today for everyone but it will also be a weather aware day for some. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather that includes Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Damaging winds will be the main threat should there be an isolated severe storm.
WICHITA, KS
Derby, KS
Kansas Lifestyle
Derby, KS
KSN.com

Fashion Forward Tuesday: K. Lanes Boutique – Multiples Brand

K Lanes Boutique, located off Tyler & Kellogg in West Wichita, offers up-to-the-minute fashion trends in-store and online, but they also value things like comfortability, quality of fabrics, and functionality. Today Owner, Diana shared how much she loves finding brands that meet all of the above, fresh fashion, that are wearable, and that make you feel good on a daily basis.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Car crashes off I-135 near 13th, southbound lanes closed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a car crash along Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita. Dispatchers say a vehicle went off of I-135 and landed in the canal or along the bank of the canal. They say one person has potentially critical injuries. Traffic on I-135 southbound […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Health Department puts COVID booster on hold for ages 12+

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health department (SCHD) is holding off on providing COVID-19 booster vaccines to people over the age of 12, because new vaccines are being prepared to combat the new variants. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people over […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

