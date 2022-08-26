Read full article on original website
BBB pushes for tougher regulations for payday loans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau found that uneven laws have allowed a certain kind of scammers to run rampant. The study took a look at predatory payday loaners and stolen data. Payday loans are when someone borrows a small amount of money...
"... Building a welcoming environment costs a lot of money." Back-to-school shopping adds pressure to teachers
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Heading back to school costs a lot more for parents this year thanks to inflation. But the current state of the economy is affecting teachers. Katie Urick is a Kindergarten Special Education teacher at Memorial Elementary in Paris, Illinois. It's her third year teaching and she loves her students.
Brazil leaders announce plans to combat park vandalism
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, community parks across the entire nation have seen a rise in vandalism. On Tuesday, Brazil, Indiana took the next steps to see change in its city. The Clay County community has partnered with Purdue University engineering to develop an innovative and cost-effective way to discourage...
Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately. This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
Neighborhood Forum
Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes. One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service at a lower cost. Find out what happened at a neighborhood forum in Terre Town...
New app puts the spotlight on what Terre Haute has to offer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents now have a new app to help get connected to community events. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the launch of an app. It's called "See You in Terre Haute." The creators of the app...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 22 - August 26
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 22, 2022 thru August 26, 2022. Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. (6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed spoiled and rotten food, (peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pasta, broccoli) in reach in refrigerator. Observed raw pork and ground beef stored above, fish, cooked meatballs and deli ham. Observed several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found multiple food items being warmed in steam table, not heated to proper temperature within time limits. Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and soda gun nozzle in bar area. Observed several food items held at 48-60 F should be 41 F or less.
Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service. On Tuesday, the Terre Town community held a public forum to discuss the possibility. It was hosted by Mayor Duke Bennett and Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk -- in partnership with Indiana American Water. The goal was to...
Catholic Charities serves the community's seniors with food boxes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities Terre Haute is continuing its work to provide for the community with USDA Food Boxes for local seniors. The non-profit will send out free monthly boxes of fresh food and canned goods for low-income seniors. You can find out how to sign up...
Sycamore Strong
Sycamore Strong - ISU community comes together to honor three lives lost too soon. The Indiana State University Community came together to mourn the loss of three students. They're paying tribute to the lives of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser. The three were killed in a car crash on August 21st.
'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash. "He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said. The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff...
CASA partners with GT Pie to help kids in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County CASA and the Grand Traverse Pie Company partnered up on Tuesday to help abused and neglected children with a fundraiser. A portion of sales at the pie company will go to help to buy beds, clothing, and shoes for Vigo County kids. Organizers...
'It's a very bad streak, it's cut a lot of people's lives short' - Vigo County sees alarming number of fatal accidents in August
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Labor Day weekend is just days away, and it's known as one of the most deadly holidays for drivers. Law enforcement is warning drivers to be extra cautious this year. That's after the month of August had an alarming number of fatal accidents in Vigo County.
ISU receives funding to boost summer camp programs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will get some additional funding for its summer camp programs. The university will receive $800,000 from the Lily Endowment. It's through the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. The money will support STEM camps targeted at middle and high school students. University...
After a planned summer move, why aren't inmates in the new Vigo County jail yet? Here's what we found out
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to move inmates into the new jail. Inmates were originally supposed to be moved to the new jail in July. Sheriff John Plasse says several issues have caused the delay. They include things like:. Replacing cameras. Fixing...
"It's a good time for people" Little Italy Festival returns Friday through Monday in Clinton
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are ready to get out and enjoy a local festival, Clinton is the place to be this weekend. From Immigrant Square to downtown, pretty soon the entire city of Clinton will have these Italian flags out ready to celebrate the Little Italy Festival. Friday...
Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
Terre Haute Fire Department jumps into action to save a dog that fell into a well
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute pup is safe after fire crews got their hands dirty to rescue it. The Terre Haute Fire Department went to work on Tuesday morning to save the dog after it had fallen into a well on the north side of the city.
ISU Football
Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
