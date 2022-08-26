ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

BBB pushes for tougher regulations for payday loans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau found that uneven laws have allowed a certain kind of scammers to run rampant. The study took a look at predatory payday loaners and stolen data. Payday loans are when someone borrows a small amount of money...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Brazil leaders announce plans to combat park vandalism

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, community parks across the entire nation have seen a rise in vandalism. On Tuesday, Brazil, Indiana took the next steps to see change in its city. The Clay County community has partnered with Purdue University engineering to develop an innovative and cost-effective way to discourage...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately. This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Business
WTHI

Neighborhood Forum

Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes. One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service at a lower cost. Find out what happened at a neighborhood forum in Terre Town...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New app puts the spotlight on what Terre Haute has to offer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents now have a new app to help get connected to community events. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the launch of an app. It's called "See You in Terre Haute." The creators of the app...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 22 - August 26

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 22, 2022 thru August 26, 2022. Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. (6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed spoiled and rotten food, (peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pasta, broccoli) in reach in refrigerator. Observed raw pork and ground beef stored above, fish, cooked meatballs and deli ham. Observed several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found multiple food items being warmed in steam table, not heated to proper temperature within time limits. Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and soda gun nozzle in bar area. Observed several food items held at 48-60 F should be 41 F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service. On Tuesday, the Terre Town community held a public forum to discuss the possibility. It was hosted by Mayor Duke Bennett and Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk -- in partnership with Indiana American Water. The goal was to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sycamore Strong

Sycamore Strong - ISU community comes together to honor three lives lost too soon. The Indiana State University Community came together to mourn the loss of three students. They're paying tribute to the lives of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser. The three were killed in a car crash on August 21st.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

CASA partners with GT Pie to help kids in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County CASA and the Grand Traverse Pie Company partnered up on Tuesday to help abused and neglected children with a fundraiser. A portion of sales at the pie company will go to help to buy beds, clothing, and shoes for Vigo County kids. Organizers...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Economy
WTHI

ISU receives funding to boost summer camp programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will get some additional funding for its summer camp programs. The university will receive $800,000 from the Lily Endowment. It's through the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. The money will support STEM camps targeted at middle and high school students. University...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
DUGGER, IN
WTHI

One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

ISU Football

Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
TERRE HAUTE, IN

