Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Northern NY communities clean up from powerful storm
WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The towns of Westport and Moriah in New York’s North Country remain under a state of emergency after a storm Tuesday ripped through the area leaving most residents without power. Inside Westport’s Town Hall, Town Supervisor Ike Tyler was barraged with phone calls Wednesday about...
WCAX
Firewood prices ramp up around region
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - For those thinking about firewood as a home heating alternative to fossil fuels this winter, be ready for sticker shock. The demand for the wood is high according to some dealers and so is the cost to get your hands on it. “We are having a...
WCAX
Barton home destroyed by fire
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews from Orleans and surrounding towns spent Thursday morning battling a blaze at a local farm. Authorities say they were called to the Labreque Farm on Route 16 around 9 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries but two family pets did not make it out.
WCAX
Fire investigators probe blaze at Beta Technologies
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway into a fire at Beta Technologies, the electric aerospace company. The fire started inside a Conex container on the South Burlington property inside lithium-ion batteries. The Vermont Air National Guard and the South Burlington and Williston fire departments all responded. Crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Construction crews hit gas pipe, 200 in Burlington without service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 200 Vermont Gas customers are without service in Burlington’s South End. Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak. It’s now been repaired. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach...
WCAX
Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
WCAX
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man waited for residents to leave their South Burlington home so he could burglarize it. Police say the break-in happened Monday afternoon at a home on Spear Street. The suspect smashed the basement window and stole several items from inside and left. If...
WCAX
Water boil advisory in some of Plattsburgh, New York
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 2 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Boil-water order issued for parts of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A boil-water order has been issued for parts of Plattsburgh. Officials say it’s because of an emergency water main repair on Maine Road. The order is in effect for two roads and includes 44-50 Maine Road and 2-16 Caitlin Way, even numbers only. The boil-water...
WCAX
Glassblowing demo debuts at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair is known for its traditions, but there are also new things for visitors to check out this year, including a glassblowing demonstration. It’s an ancient art, but it comes alive for fair visitors. “I think the material itself is kind...
WCAX
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is mulling new recycling rules, and residents of the Queen City can weigh in with their thoughts. The city is considering covered tote bins for all customers who use the city’s recycling program. The Department of Public Works says the open-topped bins currently used...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Tips on preventing lithium-ion battery fires
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From lawnmowers to cellphones to e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in our everyday items. Although they are normally safe, they may cause damage and even injury if they are assembled incorrectly, used or recharged improperly, or damaged. Recently, an electric car caught fire on...
WCAX
Growers vie for best in show at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show. A ton of work goes into the setup of the garden center at the fair. If it grows, it’s there. Judges will have the...
WCAX
Back to school with the WCAX News team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
WCAX
UVM men’s soccer falls in home opener
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season Tuesday night, a 2-0 decision to Quinnipiac at Virtue Field. Brage Aasen, a member of Vermont Green FC this past Summer, scored both goals for the Bobcats in their win. Vermont was without...
WCAX
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lowell man faces charges for allegedly causing the death of a passenger in a weekend crash. It happened Saturday night just after 10 p.m. Police say Benjamin Chambers, 22, was headed west on Route 58 when he tried to make a sweeping left-hand turn and lost control, hitting a guardrail and flipping his pickup truck several times.
WCAX
Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
Comments / 0