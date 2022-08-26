Manchester United made it three wins in a row in the Premier League as Jadon Sancho’s first-half goal earned them victory over Leicester, who remain bottom of the table and without a win in five matches this season.Sancho showed great composure to round Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward and finish a fine Untied move on 23 minutes. Leicester responded after the break - they needed to after a flat first-half performance under Brendan Rodgers - and James Maddison went close.But United made changes late on to close it out, with Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo brought on. Ronaldo, who will now stay at United as the transfer window closes, missed a couple of chances but the result moves Ten Hag’s side up to fifth in the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO