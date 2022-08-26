ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 2

Zach Richardson
4d ago

Who writes these articles? Drive right up I-25 from ABQ and you’ll be in Den er in no more than 8.5 hours.

Reply
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque plans to expand bike program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project that has been a long time coming. A facility that is just too good to keep in one spot. Construction has started on a new city-owned bicycle safety education center. “This is just going to give a lot of people much easier access to the services we offer,” said David Flores, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
New Mexico State
City
Ridgway, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Española, NM
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Aspen, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Taos, NM
City
Espanola, NM
City
Raton, NM
City
Placerville, CO
City
Hotchkiss, CO
City
Mancos, CO
City
Montrose, CO
City
Aztec, NM
City
Sedalia, CO
City
Pecos, NM
City
Carbondale, CO
City
Leadville, CO
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
momcollective.com

Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18

Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Denver
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Roadtrip#Road Trip#Signage#White Rock#Mesa Verde National Park#The Direct Route
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksjd.org

A foray into San Juan mushrooming

For many, the monsoon season in Colorado's highest peaks means one thing, mushrooms. This month, the late summer rains are filling high elevation forests with a diverse array of fungi, and mushroom enthusiasts are headed out to get their fill. At an undisclosed location, off the highway somewhere past Trout...
TELLURIDE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
KRQE News 13

More rain, flood watch for southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to some showers in the central highlands, east mountains and southeast plains. Rain in the central highlands and east mountains will dissipate during the commute, but showers in southern New Mexico will likely continue through midday. More showers and storms will move east to west across the state, […]
ENVIRONMENT
mountainliving.com

Ernest Thompson Handcrafts Fine Furnishings and Cabinetry for Over 50 Years

For nearly five decades, the builders at Ernest Thompson have made handcrafted furnishings using time-tested techniques, such as mortise-and-tenon joinery and French dovetailed drawers, carving and chiseling by hand rather than relying exclusively on the sort of machines often employed today. The attention to detail—and the gorgeous, often-ornate designs—inspired municipal...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Cannabis license sales skyrocket in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There has been a spike in the approval and issuing of cannabis license sales since last year, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall,” said the Albuquerque Journal.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy