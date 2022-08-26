ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis County Police Communications Center could soon see a long-awaited upgrade, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief funding. The dispatch center, which answered 813,000 calls for service in 2021 and dispatches more than 30 police departments, is operating on a computer system that is 22 years old, first implemented in 1999.

