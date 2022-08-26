Read full article on original website
KRDO
St. Louis County Police 911 dispatch center could see $4.2 million overhaul
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis County Police Communications Center could soon see a long-awaited upgrade, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief funding. The dispatch center, which answered 813,000 calls for service in 2021 and dispatches more than 30 police departments, is operating on a computer system that is 22 years old, first implemented in 1999.
KRDO
Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
KRDO
Local shoppers upset with Walmart bag policy
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Retail theft is a growing problem in New Mexico, so local businesses are taking matters into their own hands by increasing security measures. A local Walmart in New Mexico has implemented a bag policy that informs customers bags, backpacks, suitcases and containers whose dimensions...
KRDO
Labor Day weekend music festival will cause traffic impacts in San Luis Valley
VILLA GROVE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A music festival happening in the San Luis Valley over the Labor day weekend will cause traffic impacts on one of the major highways through the valley. The Colorado Department of Transportation said a temporary speed reduction will be in place on Highway 285 in...
KRDO
Supermarket chain Meijer unveils beach, water cleaning devices
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WNEM) — Meijer, a Midwest staple, is partnering up with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to help clean up local beaches and waterways. The initiative supports the largest development of the eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states in the Great Lakes. “It is a...
KRDO
Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit hosting events throughout the Labor Day weekend
LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first-ever Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit launched in the spring of 2022. The circuit connects five historic opera houses located in Aspen (Wheeler Opera House), Central City (Central City Opera House), Leadville (Tabor Opera House), Ouray (Wright Opera House), and Telluride (Sheridan Opera House). Throughout...
