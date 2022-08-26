ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Autopsy report confirms Naomi Judd’s cause of death

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEcpE_0hWysXlt00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An autopsy report released on Friday confirmed Naomi Judd’s cause of death as suicide.

The Associated Press on Friday received a copy of Naomi’s autopsy report and said that she died by killing herself with a gun. Naomi died at the age of 76 on April 30 in her Tennessee house.

Naomi’s daughter, Ashley Judd, revealed when her mother died that she had killed herself but it had not been confirmed until Friday’s release of the autopsy report, said the AP.

Naomi’s family released a statement Friday that the AP obtained that said that Naomi was treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

The autopsy report showed that there were several prescription drugs in Naomi’s system that she had taken to treat her disorders, said the AP.

Naomi died the day before she and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They have both scored 14 number one songs over thirty years, said the AP.

According to the AP, the family has asked for privacy as they continue to mourn Naomi’s death. Her family encourages people to seek help if in a similar crisis to Naomi’s, said the AP.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Feared Grandson, Who Works For Local Sheriff, Would Find Her After Suicide

Troubled country queen Naomi Judd had planned to kill herself for years — but long held back because she didn’t want her body to be discovered by her grandson, who works as a local deputy sheriff, Radar has learned.The tragic singer, 76, who made up the superstar duo The Judds with daughter Wynonna, committed suicide at her Tennessee home on April 30 — despite previously vowing not to harm herself over fears grandkid Elijah, 27, would be forced to investigate her death.Elijah, an eight-year veteran of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, is the son of Wynonna and her first husband,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources

Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley Judd
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony Reportedly Has Demands for Tell-All Documentary on Daughter Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony is reportedly getting ready to take on producing a "tell-all" documentary about the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony. The catch is she'll do it only on her terms, promising to walk if she isn't happy with the direction. The search for Caylee became a national obsession in 2008, with her body discovered that same year in December. Anthony, 36, was arrested and later tried for murder and manslaughter in 2011 but was infamously acquitted of both charges. She was only convicted on four counts of lying to police.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cause Of Death#Suicide#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group
Daniella Cressman

Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!

"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
Decider.com

‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Estranged Ex Ellen Barkin Accused Him Of Giving Her Drugs Before They Were Intimate In Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed court documents reveal previously unheard details of Johnny Depp's estranged ex Ellen Barkin's court deposition in his bombshell $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard. The Ocean's Thirteen actress not only described the Pirates of the Caribbean star as "verbally abusive," but she accused him of giving her drugs before the first time they were intimate.Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial

Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial. The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top. AMBER HEARD ACCUSED...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy