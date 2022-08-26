Keep the umbrella handy this morning! We are closely monitoring a cluster of light showers currently across Tennessee. These showers were once a stout line of storms last night and have the potential to reintensify as they move southward and the sun comes up. At the same time, spotty showers are trying to develop across North Alabama. Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase throughout the morning, peaking between 8 AM and noon. The morning timeframe will limit our severe weather potential, but heavy rain and gusty winds could cause issues on your morning drive. Plan on an extra 5-10 minutes heading out the door.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO