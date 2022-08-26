ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scoreboard for Sep. 1-2

Here are scores for this week's high school football games from across North Alabama. You can count on WAAY 31's Big Game Friday Night to bring you the best coverage of games. And you'll definitely want to see our Game of the Week: Bob Jones Patriots vs. James Clemens Jets, also known as the Madison Bowl.
MADISON, AL
Anello Answers It

Are there any weather questions you have always had but never known the answer to? WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello is here to resolve that for you!. Watch Anello Answers It where she dives into the science, physics, and forecasting of common weather phenomena that take place right here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
Sonny Dichiara hits walk off single in 5-4 Trash Pandas win

MADISON, Alabama – With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Biloxi Shuckers elected to intentionally walk catcher Logan O’Hoppe to face Rocket City Trash Pandas first baseman Sonny DiChiara with the winning run on second base. The Alabama native made the Shuckers regret that decision, lining a walk-off single to right to give the Trash Pandas a 5-4 win in the opener of a six-game series at Toyota Field on Tuesday night.
BILOXI, MS
Weather Blog

Heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout lunchtime Tuesday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move south and east through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee throughout the re…. Storms for some Tuesday morning, much less humid air on the way. Updated 2 hrs ago. Humidity and storm chances will...
ALABAMA STATE
Applications now open for Alabama medical marijuana licenses

Thursday marks the first day applications will be accepted to grow medical marijuana in the state. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission requires this license for anyone growing, transporting, or distributing medical marijuana. Although there is no date set yet, medical cannabis leaders are hoping to have it widely available in...
ALABAMA STATE
Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families

Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
DECATUR, AL
Sunshine, lower humidity, and a breeze on your Wednesday!

A cold front moved through North Alabama overnight, ushering in much less humid air for the next couple of days! Temperatures will still be very warm, with highs in the low 90s but much lower dew points and plentiful sunshine will make for a picturesque day!. Overnight lows tonight will...
ENVIRONMENT
Heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout lunchtime Tuesday

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move south and east through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee throughout the rest of lunchtime. The risk for severe weather is low, but heavy rain and gusty winds may slow down your lunchtime drive. Localized ponding on roads and decreased visibility are our biggest concerns.
ALABAMA STATE
Indiana woman identified as victim in fatal Cullman County crash that injured 3 others

An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multivehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 65. The wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday near Alabama 91, about 1 mile north of Colony. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr of Vincennes, Indiana, was a passenger in a 2017 Buick Envision that was rear-ended by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Storms for some Tuesday morning, much less humid air on the way

Keep the umbrella handy this morning! We are closely monitoring a cluster of light showers currently across Tennessee. These showers were once a stout line of storms last night and have the potential to reintensify as they move southward and the sun comes up. At the same time, spotty showers are trying to develop across North Alabama. Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase throughout the morning, peaking between 8 AM and noon. The morning timeframe will limit our severe weather potential, but heavy rain and gusty winds could cause issues on your morning drive. Plan on an extra 5-10 minutes heading out the door.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY 31 is coming to Arab's Sugarfest!

WAAY 31 Morning Anchors Megan Reyna and Chris Tatum will be at Sugarfest in Arab this weekend! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can meet the anchors, enjoy some free goodies and check out StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
ARAB, AL
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck

A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was thrown from the vehicle...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Mayor declares September as Huntsville Music Month

Huntsville is singing along to local artists all September, as mayor Tommy Battle announced the start of Huntsville Music Month!. It's the official celebration of the city's music scene. The purpose is to build excitement around the growing music culture. Mayor Battle hopes one day Huntsville will be in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

