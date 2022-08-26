Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Poe
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe. Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says...
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
WNDU
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
msn.com
Pwr^ South Bend holds video game convention at Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pwr^ South Bend is hosting its second annual video game convention at the Century Center this weekend. The locally owned company works to bring the digital world to the local community through several means. Many local, as well as out of city and state vendors,...
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm
More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
46th Annual Nappanee Apple Festival Is Sept. 15-18
NAPPANEE - It's a big celebration and historic Nappanee continues its tradition of being one of Indiana's top fall festivals when its annual Apple Festival opens Sept. 15-18. Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival, this community of 7,000 offers up great Hoosier hospitality as it welcomes over 100,000 people to the three-and-a-half-day event, according to a news release from festival organizers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
South Bend church celebrates 150th anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
WNDU
City Neighborhood Initiative will help build homes in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is taking a new approach to building homes. The city released its City Neighborhood Initiative on Monday and the plan to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city.
abc57.com
Four Winds Field to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field is partnering with Recover Michiana to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark on Thursday. Tickets are available online at https://givegrove.com/ballparkrecoverynight and all proceeds will benefit the Szweda Scholarship, a higher education scholarship for children of those who lost their battle with substance abuse.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man killed in fiery crash at Michigan and Ewing in South Bend
An Elkhart man was killed in a crash on the City of South Bend’s south side. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of South Michigan Street and East Ewing Avenue. According to authorities an SUV driven by a 27-year-old Michigan City man...
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day
This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
3 adults hurt in Cass County crash
Three people were injured in a collision after a car pulled out in front of another vehicle. At 8:59 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a crash with injuries
abc57.com
Not everyone is too cool for school - some Michigan schools don't have A/C
Welcome back to school Southwest Michigan! Many students in Berrien, Cass, and St Joseph Counties will be returning to the classroom after the summer break - but some may find it difficult to stay cool for school. While some Michigan schools have installed some form of air conditioning, others have...
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0