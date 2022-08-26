ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ald. Leslie Hairston announces retirement from Chicago City Council in 2023

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivxvC_0hWymW6Y00

Another Chicago alderman has announced their retirement from the City Council. Fifth Ward Alderperson Leslie Hariston announced Friday that she would be retiring at the end of her term in 2023.

Hairston said in a press release that she's served the public for more than 30 years, but it was time for a change.

RELATED | Michele Smith, Chicago alderman for Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, Old Town, to retire

The South Shore city council member is now the fifth to announce a decision not to run for re-election in recent months.

Hariston has been a member of the Chicago City Council since 1999 and hopes that the person who takes her place continues to serve the 5th Ward like she has.

RELATED | 24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott Jr. resigns from Chicago City Council to join Cinespace

"It has been an honor for me to represent and serve one of the most independent wards in the city of Chicago," Hairston said. "I hope the next alderperson will continue in the same 5th Ward tradition and serve with integrity, independence and perseverance."

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Daily Cardinal

Chicago announces official change to city flag

A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham

CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Hairston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Michael Scott#Politics Local#The City Council#Gold Coast#The Chicago City Council#The 5th Ward#Alderperson
vfpress.news

Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks

Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development

CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy