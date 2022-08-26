ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

1037qcountry.com

TCAT will limit service on Labor Day

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – TCAT will reduce service for Labor Day. The company telling riders to go by their Sunday schedule when planning trips for Monday’s holiday. TCAT’s administrative offices and customer service call center will be closed as well. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday. Click here to review TCAT’s bus schedule.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

From the Desk of the Village of Owego Mayor

Owego Family, I wanted to take some time to write to you as summer is winding down. We at the village have been busy the past few months. The village board was able to pass our new budget and stay under the 2% tax cap; we came in at a 1.8% increase, even with the challenging inflation and rising costs. We have held our sewer rates steady for four years now, with no increase. Around the village, things have been busy.
OWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca, NY
Society
City
Ithaca, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
1037qcountry.com

Tioga Downs to install solar panels

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Solar panels are coming to Tioga Downs. Officials in Nichols recently completed a site plan review of the project. Town Councilmember Brenda Fay-Pelotte says it’s a great example of clean energy. Tioga Downs President Charles Otto tells WHCU the project will cost around $2.4...
NICHOLS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Syracuse Man Admits Stealing Vestal Elks ATM

A Syracuse man admits he broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an automatic teller machine almost a year ago. According to the office of Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, 40-year-old Phillip Jackson pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to felony Burglary in the Third Degree and will be sentenced in December.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

How expensive is the Fair?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake

DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca teen arrested for shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca teen has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds out of a vehicle, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Joshua Rice, 19, was arrested on August 26, 2022, after the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave […]
ITHACA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

BUDS to no longer accept cash payments

Students and community members looking to dine at Binghamton University will no longer have the option to pay for their meals with cash. In an Aug. 16 B-Line News Addition, Binghamton University Dining Services (BUDS) announced that all on-campus dining establishments will no longer accept any form of cash payments. BUDS encouraged students to use alternative payment options, such as meal plans, dining gift cards, credit cards and digital payment options such as Apple or Google Pay.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
ELMIRA, NY

