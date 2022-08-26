Read full article on original website
joe.momma
5d ago
That was wild? Of Jesus what well he do next! This man threw a plastic cake into the ocean
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Video: Nick Kyrgios commits disgusting move on court
It’s never a dull moment when Nick Kyrgios is playing. That remained true on Wednesday night. Kyrgios faced Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the US Open. The Australian was leading two sets to none and had just had his serve broken in the third set. In response...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
hotnewhiphop.com
Patrick Beverley Reacts To Recent Russell Westbrook Report
Patrick Beverley is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers which means he will now get to play with the likes of Russell Westbrook. These two used to have a feud with one another, although now, it seems like they are mending fences. A report from Marc Stein came out yesterday and it details how Beverley reached out to Westbrook to dead their beef.
Jae Crowder hinting at interest in 1 opposing team?
Jae Crowder is entering the final season of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, but he may not exactly want to play it out with them. The veteran forward Crowder did something interesting on his Instagram page this week. He had posted a series of pictures of himself working out and received a comment from a fan that tagged the Miami Heat.
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust
The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
LeBron James graces cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ with 2 sons (photo)
In 2002, LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was just a junior in high school. On the cover, the headline was “The Chosen One” with a picture of him in his St. Vincent-St. Mary basketball jersey. At the time James was the most...
Nuggets hiring notable former player in reunion
The Denver Nuggets are giving off some 2005 energy this week. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Nuggets have hired former NBA guard Andre Miller to be the head coach of their G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold. Miller replaces another ex-NBA guard, Jason Terry, who left to join the Utah Jazz organization earlier this offseason.
Yardbarker
On This Day In NBA History: August 31 - Jimmy Butler Scores 40 Points In Playoffs
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2019-20 NBA season was the most bizarre season in league history simply because of the fact that the coronavirus pandemic halted play for over four months and then play resumed in a “bubble format” down in Florida. At the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Why NBA execs believe a Kevin Durant trade is still likely
Is the Kevin Durant drama really over in Brooklyn? If you've followed Durant's career, you already know the answer: The Kevin Durant drama is never over. That, at least, is how other NBA teams are viewing the Nets' announcement last week that Durant has rescinded his trade request and "we have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Has High Expectations From Russell Westbrook Next Season: “I Think He'll Be Much Better This Year. Make No Mistake About It.”
Will Russell Westbrook be a part of the Los Angeles Lakers when the 2022-23 NBA season starts? This has been a question that has been asked thousands of times over the last few months. Russ arrived at the Lakers last season through trade, and fans expected him to complete the...
Yardbarker
Rockets To Wear Classic Edition Uniforms Six Times Next Season
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets had a handful of major announcements to celebrate the franchise's 55th anniversary during the 2022-23 campaign. The Rockets announced on Wednesday that the team will retire the jersey of basketball Hall-of-Famer Elvin Hayes during a home match against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 18.
Old Aaron Judge video goes viral after his big milestone
Aaron Judge spoke at least one part of his Beowulf-ian 2022 campaign into existence beforehand. An old video of Judge from before the season went viral this week. In the video, the New York Yankees slugger was working out in the batting cage and boldly stated that he would be hitting 50 home runs this year.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
19K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 16