Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Brooksville man died in a motorcycle crash on Ayers Road late Wednesday night.
Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
Fire destroys large barn in Westchase
WESTCHASE—Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning structure fire Aug. 31 at a large barn south of W. Linebaugh Avenue, reports state. According to a HCFR press release, the dispatch center received a 911 call at 2:13 a.m. from a first-party caller reporting a fire in the trees behind their house. Dispatchers continued speaking with the caller and determined there was a structure fire at the location, reports state.
Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. - Family members of a mother and father killed when their food truck blew a tire and crashed on I-75 are receiving support from the Sarasota and Manatee County communities. Life will never be the same for 4-year-old Isaac Mendoza and his sister, 5-year-old Carla, who lost both...
Community helps Bradenton children after parents die in fiery food truck crash
The Jewish Family and Children Services along with Sarasota County food truck owners have joined forces to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.
Man Found Dead On Side Of Florida Highway, FHP Seeking Tips
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 4 on Friday and Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips into the man’s death. According to troopers, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:24 AM, FHP Troopers responded to
1 hospitalized after mobile home catches fire in Dunedin
Firefighters were dispatched to a double wide mobile home in the 27500 block of U.S. Highway 19 early Wednesday morning and found the building filled with smoke and flames.
Bicyclist seriously injured when motorist failed to yield in a St. Petersburg crosswalk
Investigators from the St. Petersburg Police Department are currently on-scene of serious injury crash involving a bicyclist. The call for service occurred at approximately 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 2022 at the intersection of 5th Avenue N and 25th Street. Police say that a motorist was operating a gray...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up
Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
First Alert Traffic: New traffic patterns at US 41 and Gulfstream
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are urging drivers to pay attention if they are driving on US 41 at Gulfstream. Traffic patterns have changed. Please allow extra travel time through this area and watch for Florida Department of Transportation workers in the area. Signage clearly marks the new patterns.
Concerned residents in Bradenton signing petition to keep Manatee Central Library from closing or relocating
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The push continues to save the Manatee County Central Library in downtown Bradenton from disappearing or relocating. It currently sits on a prime waterfront location. “This property is valuable property to the community because it’s right on the Riverwalk, it’s one of the few places that...
Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
A burst pipe pours wastewater into Sarasota waters
A corroded sewage pipe burst in Sarasota Friday night, impacting areas including Whitaker Bayou. City officials say about 340,000 gallons poured into the storm drainage system. Much of that flowed into the bayou, which flows into Sarasota Bay just north of downtown. Officials with the city's utilities department said they...
Longboat Key Cops Corner: It came from the sky
Found property: A caller who reported finding a drone on the beach subsequently alerted police that she no longer wanted to meet with an officer and would keep the drone until someone reported it missing. A day later, someone did just that. Once police reconnected with the original caller, a Bradenton woman, officers learned the found property was now at a relative’s home several states away. After some back and forth trying to connect with Longboat police, the relative asked for a make, model and serial number of the found article to compare with the property in her possession. Once convinced all the information matched, the original caller’s out-of-state relative four days later agreed to send the flying machine back to its rightful owner on Longboat Key. By mail.
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in DeSoto County found a man hiding from them in an unusual place. Deputies say Justin Murphy, who has warrants out of Manatee County was discovered by officials who found him hiding in the vent compartment of an air conditioning unit. Deputies noticed something...
Crash closes part of State Road 60 at Memorial Highway
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County Monday.
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based on
St. Pete man killed in Valrico accident
VALRICO—A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Aug. 31 when he lost control of his vehicle while driving on E. Brandon Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the wreck occurred at approximately 9:08 a.m. as the motorist was driving an SUV westbound on E....
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
