Hillsborough County, FL

Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
TAMPA, FL
Fire destroys large barn in Westchase

WESTCHASE—Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning structure fire Aug. 31 at a large barn south of W. Linebaugh Avenue, reports state. According to a HCFR press release, the dispatch center received a 911 call at 2:13 a.m. from a first-party caller reporting a fire in the trees behind their house. Dispatchers continued speaking with the caller and determined there was a structure fire at the location, reports state.
WESTCHASE, FL
Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up

Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
First Alert Traffic: New traffic patterns at US 41 and Gulfstream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are urging drivers to pay attention if they are driving on US 41 at Gulfstream. Traffic patterns have changed. Please allow extra travel time through this area and watch for Florida Department of Transportation workers in the area. Signage clearly marks the new patterns.
SARASOTA, FL
A burst pipe pours wastewater into Sarasota waters

A corroded sewage pipe burst in Sarasota Friday night, impacting areas including Whitaker Bayou. City officials say about 340,000 gallons poured into the storm drainage system. Much of that flowed into the bayou, which flows into Sarasota Bay just north of downtown. Officials with the city's utilities department said they...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Key Cops Corner: It came from the sky

Found property: A caller who reported finding a drone on the beach subsequently alerted police that she no longer wanted to meet with an officer and would keep the drone until someone reported it missing. A day later, someone did just that. Once police reconnected with the original caller, a Bradenton woman, officers learned the found property was now at a relative’s home several states away. After some back and forth trying to connect with Longboat police, the relative asked for a make, model and serial number of the found article to compare with the property in her possession. Once convinced all the information matched, the original caller’s out-of-state relative four days later agreed to send the flying machine back to its rightful owner on Longboat Key. By mail.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
St. Pete man killed in Valrico accident

VALRICO—A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Aug. 31 when he lost control of his vehicle while driving on E. Brandon Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the wreck occurred at approximately 9:08 a.m. as the motorist was driving an SUV westbound on E....
VALRICO, FL

