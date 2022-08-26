Less than 3 seconds. That is how much time on average NFL quarterbacks have to drop back and complete a pass before being pummeled. The Steeler’s quarterbacks averaged the quickest release time last season with an average of 2.2 seconds. As a result, the Steelers were also bottom half of the league in yards per attempt. That was of course with the immobile giant Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. Now, the Steelers have mobility and speed at QB with two young guns. A young and inexperienced offensive line last year for the was looking to gel together this offseason. Guys like Kendrick Green, Dan Moore Jr, and Chukwuma Okorafor struggled last season and they needed to drastically improve on their play.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO