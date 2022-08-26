Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
KDOT to start resurfacing Highway 99 in Wabaunsee County
Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation say a $3.4 million milling and overlay project will begin Tuesday, weather permitting, on K-99 in Wabaunsee County, just south of Wamego. Work will cover about 22 miles from the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie County line south to the K-99/K-4 junction. KDOT says the City of...
tkmagazine.com
Topeka Chamber PAC Announces 2022 Candidate Endorsements
The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC announced its endorsements of candidates for the 2022 Legislative and County Commission elections. The Chamber PAC Board offered to interview every candidate for the Shawnee County House Legislative seats and for Shawnee County Commission. Based upon those interviews, the PAC is endorsing those candidates whose positions on such priorities as workforce development, transportation infrastructure, economic development and healthcare best align with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s public policy objectives.
msn.com
Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in...
WIBW
Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
holtonrecorder.net
Janice Shafer 1938-2022
Janice Shafer, 84, formerly of Hoyt, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Medicalodges Jackson County in Holton. She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Topeka, the daughter of John and Bertha Davidson Rogers. Mrs. Shafer had worked as a custodian for several schools and hospitals. She was of the Catholic...
Drivers may see delays on K-99 in Wabaunsee Co. starting next week
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A milling and overlay project will be beginning on K-99 In Wabaunsee County next week, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Beginning on Tuesday, will stretch across about 22 miles from K-99/K-4 junction to the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie county line south of Wamego. Work will begin at the county line and move […]
WIBW
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
holtonrecorder.net
Max Hollander 1937-2022
Max LeRoy Hollander, 85, Topeka, passed away at the Legend at Capital Ridge on Aug. 26, 2022, in Topeka. Max was born March 11, 1937, in Mayetta, the son of Joseph Franklin and Louise Christine (Wagner) Hollander. He grew up in Whiting and graduated from Whiting High School in 1955.
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species
TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Riley County Arrest Report August 27
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDON SCOTT MILLER, 30, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMARIUS ANTONIO MITCHELL, 18,...
WIBW
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
Comments / 0