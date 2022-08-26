‘We Can See the Light at the End of the Dam Removal Tunnel’: FERC Staff Recommend Removal of Lower Klamath Dams in Final Environmental Document

Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
ProPublica
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
rigzone.com
Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
Climate activists have developed plans to foil a provision Senator Manchin put into the new climate law that ties renewable energy projects to more oil and gas drilling. — Climate activists have developed plans to foil a provision Senator Joe Manchin wedged into the new climate law that ties renewable energy projects to more oil and gas drilling.
bloomberglaw.com
Green Concrete Transition Has Path to Credibility in Climate Law
Program helps companies report construction materials’ carbon content. A provision tucked into the 730-page tax-and-climate law, valued at just 0.05% of the total price tag, has the potential to trigger big changes in one of the most carbon-intensive processes in the world: cement production. The law gives the EPA...
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
On a cloudless afternoon last week, Dan Tronchetti stood amid a field of leafy soybeans and struck a scarecrow pose. The 66-year-old farmer was trying to ward off what he considered an invader. While his wife, Susan, fixed her camera on him, Tronchetti, wearing a gray Carhartt T-shirt and a...
Phys.org
Living in timber cities could avoid emissions, without using farmland for wood production
Housing a growing population in homes made out of wood instead of conventional steel and concrete could avoid more than 100 billion tons of emissions of the greenhouse gas CO2 until 2100, a new study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research shows. These are about 10% of the remaining carbon budget for the 2°C climate target. Besides the harvest from natural forests, newly established timber plantations are required for supplying construction wood. While this does not interfere with food production, a loss of biodiversity may occur if not carefully managed, according to the scientists. The study is the first to analyze the impacts of a large-scale transition to timber cities on land use, land-use change emissions, and long-term carbon storage in harvested wood products.
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
rigzone.com
DOI Awards Initial $560MM to Begin Plugging Orphaned Wells
The investment is part of an overall $1.15 billion in phase one funding announced in January by the DOI. — The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells.
Op-Ed: Permitting reform will make the clean energy transition possible
Proponents of the Inflation Reduction Act are ecstatic about the massive bill's pro-climate provisions, including tax credits for clean energy and electric vehicles. But the real work to make clean energy possible is still underway. If these tax credits are ever to be converted into real clean energy projects, Congress will have to make real progress on permitting reform. Thankfully, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has a permitting reform bill that could be the key to unlocking America’s clean energy potential.
eenews.net
Manchin permitting deal offers mixed bag for mining
Mining companies have longed to get a fix for their federal permitting problems. But some legal experts say they shouldn’t hold out hope that those issues will go away with a new permitting reform proposal making its way through Congress. Federal mine reviews have been moving at a snail’s...
worldanimalnews.com
Legal Agreement Requires U.S. To Re-Examine How Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Harms Whales In California
The Center for Biological Diversity, U.S. Department of the Interior, and National Marine Fisheries Service reached an agreement earlier this week that requires the agencies to re-examine the risks and harms to whales and other endangered species from continued oil and gas drilling in federal waters off California. The new...
US to see renewable energy boom in wake of historic climate bill
Renewable energy is set for an unprecedented boom in the US in the wake of its first ever climate bill, with the capacity of solar and wind projects expected to double by the end of the decade and providing the bulk of total American electricity supply, new analysis has shown.
Compromises in Democrats' climate bill will hit communities facing most pollution hardest, critics say
Critics question whether the Inflation Reduction Act will help people of color and low-income communities as much as intended.
