California State

CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Fast Company

This is why electric vehicles are stuck in neutral

Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are projected to reach 40 million by the end of 2030. Coupled with The White House’s target that 50% of new U.S. car sales must be zero emission by the end of the decade, the industry needs to rapidly scale to achieve these milestones. However, before the global acceleration to the EV future can be realized, there are some fundamental challenges to overcome.
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
Grist

California pumps the brakes on gas cars

It’s Friday, August 26, and California is going to ban gas-powered cars. Hi there, this is Grist staff writer Zoya Teirstein, filling in while Joseph Winters is away. Yesterday, California enacted a rule that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The California Air Resources Board, the state’s chief air pollution regulator, voted in favor of ending all sales of new fossil fuel cars in the state by 2035, making California the only government in the world to put in motion a plan that mandates a ban on gas-powered vehicles.
Vice

California’s Gas Car Ban Is Going to Make Electric Cars Better

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. California is set to require electric vehicles (EVs) to be an ever-increasing share of the state’s new car market starting in 2026, rising to the point where they must account for virtually all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035. It will be a major step in the state’s—and by ripple effect, the country’s—transition to EVs.
freightwaves.com

Are electric trucks zero-emission vehicles?

Electric trucks and EVs in general are often touted as zero-emission vehicles, but are they?. There are two types of emissions to consider: air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. EVs have zero tailpipe emissions, which means they don’t emit air pollutants or GHGs out of a tailpipe the way fossil...
Top Speed

Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars

If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
