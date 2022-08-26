Read full article on original website
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are projected to reach 40 million by the end of 2030. Coupled with The White House’s target that 50% of new U.S. car sales must be zero emission by the end of the decade, the industry needs to rapidly scale to achieve these milestones. However, before the global acceleration to the EV future can be realized, there are some fundamental challenges to overcome.
California is poised to become the first state—and likely the first world government of any kind—to detail how it's going to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars over the course of the next decade, according to a report from the New York Times. The powerful California Air Resources Board (CARB) is expected to accept the proposal this week.
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
California lawmakers decided to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in a state that continues to suffer from rolling power blackouts. The total ban will not occur until 2035, but the state will gradually move towards eliminating gas-powered cars and trucks. The Golden State will demand that thirty-five percent of...
It’s Friday, August 26, and California is going to ban gas-powered cars. Hi there, this is Grist staff writer Zoya Teirstein, filling in while Joseph Winters is away. Yesterday, California enacted a rule that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The California Air Resources Board, the state’s chief air pollution regulator, voted in favor of ending all sales of new fossil fuel cars in the state by 2035, making California the only government in the world to put in motion a plan that mandates a ban on gas-powered vehicles.
Story at a glance Traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions account for a large portion of total U.S. emissions. In an effort to cut down on the pollutant and move away from reliance on fossil fuels, states and car companies alike are throwing their weight behind an electric vehicle revolution. Some states even plan to offer rebates…
Regulators in the state of California approved a policy that will ban the sale of gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. While this is a bold move from a policy perspective, there are major hurdles in making this a reality, NPR reported Saturday. California has already shown its zeal...
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. California is set to require electric vehicles (EVs) to be an ever-increasing share of the state’s new car market starting in 2026, rising to the point where they must account for virtually all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035. It will be a major step in the state’s—and by ripple effect, the country’s—transition to EVs.
Electric trucks and EVs in general are often touted as zero-emission vehicles, but are they?. There are two types of emissions to consider: air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. EVs have zero tailpipe emissions, which means they don’t emit air pollutants or GHGs out of a tailpipe the way fossil...
Ban on sales by 2035 welcomed but affordability and charging infrastructure pose challenges. Plus, Texas judge overturns gun ban
For decades, the government mostly relied on economic rewards to spur an EV transition. Now the climate laggards are seeing consequences
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
