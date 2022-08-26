Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
KTAL
Illinois man drives a thousand miles to help animals in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home. Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While...
KTBS
Bakowski Bridge of Lights will be lit in orange, yellow for Arc Caddo Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arc Caddo-Bossier will be celebrated Tuesday with orange and yellow lights on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights. This special lighting is being done to recognize the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s decades of service to the SBC area and the generous donors, grantors and volunteers who support the organization.
KTBS
Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts
SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
KTAL
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway teens. Amyiah Davis, 17, ran away from a local youth shelter. She was last seen on Aug. 25. She was wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms, and yellow crocs. Police say she is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport.
KSLA
Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a boil advisory for the city’s entire water system. According to city officials, the Louisiana Department of Health conducted a routine inspection and identified areas needing repair on top of several storage tanks at key points in the city’s water system.
KTBS
Boil advisory in effect for Shreveport water customers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system. LDH required the boil advisory...
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
KTBS
Fire breaks out inside a townhouse in the Financial Plaza in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out inside of a town home in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza between Buncombe and Centre Drive around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a mattress inside the home was set on fire. Three surrounding town homes were evacuated for safety reasons.
KTBS
Schools in Shreveport closed due to boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's boil advisory means no school Thursday for thousands of area students. Linwood Public Charter School will be closed. Caddo Head Start programs will not hold classes, but Caddo Community Action Agency Centers will be opened. Also open Thursday Evangel elementary and middle/high school campuses. The Evangel Learning Center (daycare) will be closed and Word of God Academy will be closed.
KPLC TV
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Confirms that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, is again in custody on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Deputies were called to a portion of Highway 169 between Mooringsport and Greenwood, according to CPSO. Deputies received a call from Cass County; they were tracking the vehicle.
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
KTBS
Ice cream and Information with Caddo Schools on how to become a certified teacher
SHREVEPORT, La. -Caddo Schools is hosting an ice cream and information event today. It's an opportunity for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with Caddo Schools. It's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at University Elementary at 9900 Smitherman Drive. Ice cream will be provided by Red River Bank for those who register and attend. Register here:
KTBS
"Our Town" opening this week at Shreveport Little Theatre
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Our Town" is a timeless, Pulitzer Prize-winning production coming to the stage at Shreveport Little Theatre this week. KTBS 3's Terri Simmons sat down with actor George Sewell, who plays the lead role of the stage manager in "Our Town". As a landmark in American drama, the...
KTBS
Shreveport police, fire departments educate public on need for upgrades
SHREVEPORT, La. - Public safety was front and center Monday night as the Police Department and Fire Department are pitching the public improvements. The public hearing held at Southfield School and was open to the public. The Police Department is asking for three new substations or precincts. The North Precinct...
KTBS
Co-defendant in prescription drug fraud case worked out of motels
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday. While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo...
KTBS
Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program
SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
KTBS
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
KTBS
Manhunt ends for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
MOORINGSPORT, La. - An escaped inmate accused of double murder out of Cass County, Texas is back in custody. Caddo Parish deputies chased and arrested Charles Spraberry, 42, on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Spraberry reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on...
KTBS
East Texas authorities search for Cass County Jail escapee
CASS COUNTY, Tx. - A search is underway in east Texas for an escapee from the Cass County jail who is considered armed and dangerous. Charles Sprayberry is a murder suspect accused of killing two people whose charred remains were discovered on March 13th in Cass County. He was arrested in Louisiana several days after the victims bodies were found.
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
