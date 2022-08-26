ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla driver killed in Palos Verdes Peninsula crash

ROLLING HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash was reported in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say...
ROLLING HILLS, CA
nypressnews.com

Crews battling Route Fire burning near Castaic

Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic. The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 136 acres. No structures are being threatened by the three-alarm blaze. Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place, but there were no reports of any evacuations.
CASTAIC, CA
nypressnews.com

Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills

Authorities are searching for a missing child in Granada Hills. Abigail Marie Bein is a 12-year-old who identifies as he/him, and was last seen on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m. on Hiawatha Avenue. Bein is White and stands about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

