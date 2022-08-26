Read full article on original website
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
Blue whale swims extremely close to paddleboarder off SoCal coast – Video
DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) — A paddleboarder got the surprise of his life just off Dana Point when he got an up-close view of a blue whale — and it was all captured on video. Bill Clements had his GoPro rolling when he suddenly encountered the largest mammal...
Tesla driver killed in Palos Verdes Peninsula crash
ROLLING HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash was reported in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say...
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year. The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday morning appeared at...
Sheriff’s deputies shoot and kill man allegedly armed with machete in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete in the Florence-Graham neighborhood in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Deputies received reports of a man armed with a knife near the intersection of 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week as Municipal Water District crews repair pipeline
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California’s worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a...
Crews battling Route Fire burning near Castaic
Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic. The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 136 acres. No structures are being threatened by the three-alarm blaze. Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place, but there were no reports of any evacuations.
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills
Authorities are searching for a missing child in Granada Hills. Abigail Marie Bein is a 12-year-old who identifies as he/him, and was last seen on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m. on Hiawatha Avenue. Bein is White and stands about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
