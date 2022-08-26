Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update

Read full article on original website
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
MrBeast Is Opening a Restaurant In New JerseyBryan DijkhuizenEast Rutherford, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
Gotham Gazette
A Closer Look at Voter Turnout in New York's August 2022 Primaries
The August primary election for congressional and State Senate races in New York saw significantly low voter turnout, barely topping single digits in many districts across the state. It was the predictable outcome of an unprecedented election that resulted from a tumultuous redistricting process that unfolded this year, all adding to New York’s voter turnout crisis. Despite many competitive races, several of which were narrowly decided, New Yorkers again showed little enthusiasm to cast their ballots.
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services chief Gary Jenkins vacationing in Mexico amid deepening migrant shelter crisis
Mayor Adams’ beleaguered social services chief is not tending to the city’s migrant-related homeless shelter crisis in person, at the moment — because he’s on vacation in Mexico, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins, who’s under Department of Investigation scrutiny due to...
NJ Gov. Murphy won't call on Jersey City's Amy DeGise to resign. He says it's not about politics.
WNYC and Gothamist senior reporter Nancy Solomon, at left, interviews New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for "Ask Governor Murphy" on WBGO, WHYY and WNYC. The politically connected councilwoman was caught on surveillance video driving away from a collision with a bicyclist [ more › ]
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Political group calls for senator to return donations made several years ago
POUGHKEEPSIE – A political group is calling for State Senator Sue Serino to return a campaign contribution received from Central Hudson Gas & Electric. Citizen Action says Serino accepted donations, dating back to 2015 and has sided with the utility company by voting against legislation. “We’re seeing a sitting...
Phys.org
Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City
Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
Comptroller Proposes Roadmap to Legalize NYC’s Basement Apartments
Brad Lander’s Basement Resident Protection Law would create a “basement board” to oversee the conversions and ensure residents of these apartments—called accessory dwelling units or ADUs—have access to tenants’ rights and basic safety protections. It comes a year after rains from Hurricane Ida killed 11 New Yorkers in basement units.
More than 200 rally with GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congressman Lee Zeldin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, held a rally at the Elks Club in Greenridge Monday night that drew more than 200 supporters, including many of the Island’s elected Republicans. The overriding theme was the Island’s strong support for the GOP, with South Shore...
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
Gov. Hochul, Sen. Gillibrand make child care announcement
Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are scheduled to make a child care announcement in New York City at 11 a.m.
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted after hospital stay
A GoFundMe page has been started for a retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted from her home after a hospital stay for cardiac issues. “Pat [Bender] was evicted from her home in Jersey City after a hospital stay. She lost everything; including all of her identification, clothing, family pictures, etc. Pat managed to get to the local shelter where she had been for at least 4 months when I met her. I’ve been working with Pat over the last two months to get her back on her feet,” Kristina Paolini wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
New Yorkers advocate for change on March on Washington anniversary
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Sunday, the 59th anniversary of one of the largest political rallies for human rights in U.S. history, there was a smaller march on Gracie Mansion to advocate for change. Advocates and family members who lost loved ones to what they described as police brutality marched to Gracie Mansion […]
Washington Examiner
NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border
The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
More buses carrying asylum seekers arrive in NYC from Texas
Another group of buses carrying asylum seekers arrived in New York City from Texas Tuesday.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s real estate subsidy program is dead. What should a revived version look like?
Remember “the poor door,” the unofficial name for the separate entrance for nonrich people in an Upper West Side luxury development? Heard of so-called 80/20 projects? Know anyone who scored an apartment via New York City’s housing lottery?. Those are all better-known keywords for New York’s 421-a...
nypressnews.com
Video showing NYPD officer appearing to punch woman during arrest of acquaintance prompts calls for probe
NEW YORK — Video of an arrest in Harlem has gone viral, gaining tens of thousands of views on social media, and residents are now calling for an investigation into the NYPD. The incident happened on West 136th Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The footage shows a chaotic arrest...
Curbed
We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine
When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
