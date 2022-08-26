ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update

nypressnews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Gotham Gazette

A Closer Look at Voter Turnout in New York's August 2022 Primaries

The August primary election for congressional and State Senate races in New York saw significantly low voter turnout, barely topping single digits in many districts across the state. It was the predictable outcome of an unprecedented election that resulted from a tumultuous redistricting process that unfolded this year, all adding to New York’s voter turnout crisis. Despite many competitive races, several of which were narrowly decided, New Yorkers again showed little enthusiasm to cast their ballots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City

Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted after hospital stay

A GoFundMe page has been started for a retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted from her home after a hospital stay for cardiac issues. “Pat [Bender] was evicted from her home in Jersey City after a hospital stay. She lost everything; including all of her identification, clothing, family pictures, etc. Pat managed to get to the local shelter where she had been for at least 4 months when I met her. I’ve been working with Pat over the last two months to get her back on her feet,” Kristina Paolini wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers advocate for change on March on Washington anniversary

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Sunday, the 59th anniversary of one of the largest political rallies for human rights in U.S. history, there was a smaller march on Gracie Mansion to advocate for change. Advocates and family members who lost loved ones to what they described as police brutality marched to Gracie Mansion […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border

The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine

When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

