Read full article on original website
Related
A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing
The Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off. “I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated...
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Steven Seagal Goes on Russian TV, Attacks CNN After HIMARS Fact Check
The Hollywood star backed the Kremlin explanation for the attack on the Olenivka prison in the Donetsk region, which killed 53.
RELATED PEOPLE
studyfinds.org
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
Russian Spy in NASA T-Shirt Caught Hunting HIMARS, Ukraine Says
The "agent of the Russian Federation" was "hunting" for the positions of the Ukrainian HIMARS, officials said.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A top Russian official was so sure of a quick win in Ukraine that he picked the Kyiv apartment he wanted before the invasion started, report says
The Washington Post obtained Russian communications intercepted by Ukraine and other countries. Some were from a senior officer who before the invasion appeared to pick a Kyiv apartment he wanted. Officials said Russia was so sure of a quick win that it picked Ukrainian lodging for its personnel. Before the...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Business Insider
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there
Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe
Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
CNBC
'It's just hell': Ukraine says Russia has the upper hand in Donbas; U.S. approves Sweden and Finland to NATO
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on August 3, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the situation in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine as hellish, adding that Russia still has the upper hand in the region. Kyiv ordered the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk, a part of the Donbas, last weekend amid severe fighting there.
Bayraktars Say Putin's Russia Won't Get Their Deadly Drones for Ukraine War
The heads of the Turkish company that makes Bayraktar TB2 drones said they support Ukraine and won't sell to Russia "no matter how much money we are offered."
He was abducted and tortured by Russian soldiers. Then they started using his Instagram to push pro-Kremlin propaganda
Before the war broke out, Igor Kurayan, a 55-year-old from the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, shared frequent gardening updates on social media.
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
nationalinterest.org
No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Ukraine Situation Report: Army Of North Korean ‘Volunteers’ Said To Be Ready To Help Russia
KCNARussian state TV floats a report that 100,000 North Koreans could backfill mounting losses and rebuild occupied territory.
Comments / 0