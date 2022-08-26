ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Business Insider

A top Russian official was so sure of a quick win in Ukraine that he picked the Kyiv apartment he wanted before the invasion started, report says

The Washington Post obtained Russian communications intercepted by Ukraine and other countries. Some were from a senior officer who before the invasion appeared to pick a Kyiv apartment he wanted. Officials said Russia was so sure of a quick win that it picked Ukrainian lodging for its personnel. Before the...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
Europe
BBC
Germany
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
CNBC

'It's just hell': Ukraine says Russia has the upper hand in Donbas; U.S. approves Sweden and Finland to NATO

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on August 3, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the situation in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine as hellish, adding that Russia still has the upper hand in the region. Kyiv ordered the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk, a part of the Donbas, last weekend amid severe fighting there.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY

