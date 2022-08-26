Hiker rescued after plunging 100 feet when Moss Beach cliffside gives way

Cal Fire video: hiker rescued at Moss Beach 01:14

MOSS BEACH -- Fire crews on the Peninsula rescued a hiker Friday morning at Moss Beach who plummeted about 100 feet after the cliff edge he was walking on gave way.

Cal Fire CZU posted a video of the rescue on its Twitter page Friday . The post said the hiker was walking before dawn when the cliff crumbled beneath him.

The hiker was able to yell for help and a passerby heard his calls and contacted authorities. Cal Fire said members of the Coastside Fire Protection District used ropes to pull the hiker up within 22 minutes of their arrival; he was able to walk upright during his rescue.

Cal Fire CZU urged people to avoid cliff edges as they can be unstable.