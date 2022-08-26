Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police: Stabbing victim dies; suspect now facing murder charge
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of stabbing another man more than 30 times in Decatur last week, leaving his victim gravely injured. Now, a man who tried to escape police before being arrested in Ohio is facing a murder charge. The Adams County Prosecutor’s office has upgraded...
wfft.com
Father sentenced to prison for neglect of 1-year-old son who died
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The father accused of neglecting his 19-month-old son until his death is going to prison. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Trevon Bishop to serve four years in prison for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury in the death of Elias Paez. He will also have to serve another two years for probation revocation on a separate gun charge.
WOWO News
Man arrested after holding woman, child inside home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was arrested after he held a woman and child in a bedroom during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court near Washington Center Road on the city’s northwest side at 7:19 a.m. Police say someone called dispatch that her friend sent her a video and told her that she was locked in her bedroom along with her child and that the door was barricaded.
WANE-TV
Court docs: man charged with stealing milk jug full of change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man potentially faces two to 12 years in prison after breaking into a home and stealing a milk jug full of loose change with an estimated value between $50 and $100. On Aug. 12, police received a report from a friend...
WOWO News
Fourteen Year Old Boy Arrested After Bringing Gun To Football Game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult, say police. Police have not identified the boy, but they say he got into a fight with a parent of a student he had a problem with. Officer say it’s not clear if the other two people with the teen were involved in the fight. When school officials and officers intervened, all three ran away. They were apprehended later. The boy with the gun was arrested on a count of unlawful carrying of a handgun and battery of a school official.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist tossed after speeding into turn: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was hurt when police said he took a turn too quickly and laid his bike down on an Adams County roadway Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 224 and C.R. 200 East, just northeast of Decatur.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 121 months in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Starsky Guin, 45, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to case documents, Guin distributed between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine...
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?” According to the sheriff’s department, Michael Abbott, 42, was arrested on July 25 […]
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash at intersection of Lima, Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard Wednesday night. A black car suffered some damages, and a black SUV suffered heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. A WANE 15 crew saw two people being...
WANE-TV
Courts: Feds bust bulk fentanyl trafficking operation in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He imported fentanyl pills from the southwest part of the country, and he was known to use minor children and others to help sell them in bulk to high-money buyers. At least three times this spring, though, he set up deals with a criminal...
hometownstations.com
Two in custody after short police pursuit Monday night
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two Lima men were arrested after leading police on a chase through Lima when fleeing from a traffic stop. Savion Escarsega and Ki'shon Sims are both facing a firearms charge. Escarsega, the driver of the car, also has a failure to comply charge. Sims, the passenger, with a charge of obstructing official business.
wfft.com
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in murder over $80 debt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced. Kennisha J. Jackson21, was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.
95.3 MNC
Town of Pierceton suing former police officer
The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
WANE-TV
‘I’d go back’ says victim shot outside SW-side bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bystander and one other person were shot during a fight outside a popular bar on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning, Fort Wayne Police said. Police and medics were called around 1:25 a.m. to the Westland Centre mall, in the area...
WANE-TV
Motorist killed in crash on I-469 ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 469 Wednesday night. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash involved a semi truck. It happened around 8:30 p.m. between Winchester Rd. and Muldoon Rd. Fort Wayne dispatchers confirmed with WANE 15 News...
WOWO News
FWPD investigating early Saturday shooting outside Mitchell’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after two people suffered minor injuries from an early Saturday morning shooting outside a popular sports bar on the city’s southwest side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot outside of Mitchell’s, located in the 6100 block of...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man once shot woman over drug debt; now facing more prison time for dealing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man once sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a woman over a drug debt is now possibly going back to the department of corrections for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl to a criminal informant and an undercover detective. Fort Wayne Police arrested...
WANE-TV
Courts: Hacksaw, hammer used in attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly...
