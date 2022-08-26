FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult, say police. Police have not identified the boy, but they say he got into a fight with a parent of a student he had a problem with. Officer say it’s not clear if the other two people with the teen were involved in the fight. When school officials and officers intervened, all three ran away. They were apprehended later. The boy with the gun was arrested on a count of unlawful carrying of a handgun and battery of a school official.

