Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
Backstage Update on How AEW Handled Ace Steel Using an Expletive Word on Dynamite
– As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to have sent a memo to AEW regarding toning down the language on AEW programming. Some fans may have already noticed that Ace Steel ended up dropping an F-bomb during his segment with CM Punk last night on Dynamite. PWInsider has an update on the aftermath for the segment.
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
Tony Khan on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley at AEW All Out Having a Very Different Type of Buildup
– During today’s AEW All Out media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the build to the main event title match, with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk in a rematch. Punk signed an open contract for the rematch last night on Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Mercedes Martinez Announced as Out of Action Due to Injury
– During today’s AEW All Out 2022 media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced (via PWInsider) that ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez is currently out due to an injury. Khan did not offer additional details on the nature and severity of her injury. Martinez...
Backstage Notes on AEW Dynamite, Ariya Daivari’s Producer Work, & Return of W. Morrissey
– Fightful Select has an update with the producing and agent work Ariya Daivari has been doing in AEW since signing with the company. As previously reported, AEW recently signed Daivari to a “full-time deal.”. Per the report, Daivari has been producing and agenting some of the women’s matches...
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Wardlow Reveals He Hid a Torn Calf Injury for First Blood & Guts Match
– During a recent appearance on the Athletes and the Arts podcast, AEW star and TNT Champion Wardlow revealed that he suffered a torn calf injury before the first Blood & Guts match, so he hid the injury and went through with the match anyway. Wardlow said on Blood &...
Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear
– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event. According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV...
WWE News: Tyler Bate Officially Wins NXT UK Championship, Highlights for Final NXT UK Episode, WWE Now Previews Clash at the Castle
– Today’s edition of NXT UK saw Tyler Bate officially crowned as the new NXT UK Champion, beating Trent Seven in the finals of the tournament to capture the title. Bate is facing NXT Champion Bron Breakker later this weekend at NXT Worlds Collide in a match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Championships.
Tyson Fury Announces He Will be Ringside at WWE Clash at the Castle
– As reported earlier, Tyson Fury was expected to be in attendance at this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. Now, the undefeated boxing champion has made it official, appearing in a video posted on Twitter by WWE that confirms his attendance. According to Tyson Fury, he will...
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
AEW Dynamite Increases in Ratings, Has Slight Drop in Viewership for All Out Go-Home Show
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the go-home edition of the show before Sunday’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. Last night’s show saw a slight increase in the ratings for the live TBS broadcast. The average viewership was slightly down this week, but the show still managed to just cross over one million viewers.
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Raw Tag-Team Opener “Didn’t Need To Happen”
Speaking on his most recent Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas was critical of the decision to start this week’s WWE Raw with a tag-team event (via Wrestling Inc). You can read an excerpt highlight and watch Korderas’ full analysis below. On the change of opener and what he would...
