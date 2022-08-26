Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Ever Try Funnel Cake Fries? Get Them On The Boardwalk In Wildwood, NJ
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall
The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-size new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)
Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Millville Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 in Middle Township, NJ
Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Millville was killed in a crash on Route 9 late last week. The accident happened last Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at around 4:15 on Route 9/Shore Road at Eagles Way in the Swainton section of Middle Township. According to the Middle...
Big Stretch! Don’t Miss Yoga with Kittens in Camden County, NJ
How'd you like to practice your yoga moves surrounded by kittens? No, this isn't a dream, it's happening next month in Camden County. This event will certainly give new meaning to "Caturday" and yoga's "cat pose!" While you may find it hard to keep your focus amongst all the cuteness, Yoga with Kittens is for a good cause.
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
North Wildwood, NJ, Police: Man Arrested For Residential Burglary
Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a residential burglary in North Wildwood last week. According to the North Wildwood Police Department, on the morning of August 25th, officers responded to a home in the area of 9th and Central Avenue for the report of a burglary.
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident
Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
Princeton, NJ Ice Cream Shop Considered One of the Best on Earth
One New Jersey ice cream shop is poised to gain in popularity after being listed as one of the world's best. The honor has been bestowed on The Bent Spoon in Princeton by Financial Times. But, it was reportedly the publication's readers that determined the list that was created, according...
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
