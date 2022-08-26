Read full article on original website
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
ESPN
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, out indefinitely with unspecified medical issue
CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely as he undergoes medical tests in Arizona, according to the team on Wednesday. La Russa, 77, missed Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals after participating in regular pregame activities. Within an hour of first pitch, doctors advised him not to manage.
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Which Astros May Lose a 40-Man Roster Spot to Brown, Diaz?
The Houston Astros are reportedly calling up Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz, but how will they join the 40-man roster?
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Holds No Punches in Talking About Prospects Showboating
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was not as impressed as a lot of people when prospect Masyn Winn threw a 100-mph laser from shortstop in the Futures Game.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best
The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment
Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Report: Astros Plan to Promote Top Prospect to MLB
The Houston Astros are planning on promoting their top prospect, Hunter Brown, to the MLB at the beginning of September.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 694, passes Barry Bonds in unique stat
Albert Pujols homered again on Monday night as he continues to chase 700 but the St. Louis Cardinals slugger also passed Barry Bonds in another category.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before
Dodgers fans have seen this show before!
Report: Yankees to Call Up No. 2 Prospect Oswald Peraza to MLB
Peraza is considered to be a potential shortstop of the future in New York.
Yankees Injury Updates: Harrison Bader, Zack Britton, Luis Severino, Scott Effross, More
Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided 10 injury updates before Tuesday night's game against the Angels in Anaheim
Phillies Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Pact
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on a project with former Houston Astros reliever Chris Devenski.
ESPN
MLB suspends pair of minor leaguers for performance-enhancing drug violations
NEW YORK -- Two minor league players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for drug violations. Pittsburgh infielder Francisco Acuna, on the roster of Single-A Greensboro, was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance. Arizona pitcher Sebastian Santana, on the roster of...
ESPN
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Steve White dies at age 48
Steve White, who played seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer," the Bucs said in a statement. "Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers' vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career."
