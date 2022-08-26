ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best

The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment

Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
ESPN

MLB suspends pair of minor leaguers for performance-enhancing drug violations

NEW YORK -- Two minor league players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for drug violations. Pittsburgh infielder Francisco Acuna, on the roster of Single-A Greensboro, was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance. Arizona pitcher Sebastian Santana, on the roster of...
ESPN

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Steve White dies at age 48

Steve White, who played seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer," the Bucs said in a statement. "Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers' vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career."
