UPI News

Sam's Club raises membership rates effective Oct. 17

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Sam's Club said Wednesday it will raise it's membership fees to $50 for a basic membership and $110 for Plus membership starting Oct. 17, up from $45 and $100 respectively. These are the first membership price hikes in nine years for entry-level memberships to Sam's Club,...
