Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Local church looks to help Jackson with water crisis
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local churches in Tupelo are doing what they can to help the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Calvary Baptist Church is working with Mississippi Baptist Convention Board in Jackson to lend a hand. Service is a large part of the mission at Calvary Baptist Church. They...
wtva.com
Tupelo Salvation Army going to Jackson to help distribute water
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is on standby to help residents in Jackson with the water crisis. Salvation Army Emergency Services Director for ALM Division William Trueblood said Jackson has always had issues with water, but the crisis now is unbearable. "People are desperate, they are absolutely...
wtva.com
Tupelo Schools announce clear bag policy for sporting and activities events
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced a clear bag policy for sporting and activities events. The new safety measure is now in effect. The following is from the school district's announcement. Patrons are highly encouraged not to bring any types of bags to TPSD events;...
wtva.com
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
MSU president says student enjoyment is the driving factor behind new construction
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University President Dr. Mark Keenum said there are a handful of new projects on the way to help improve student enjoyment and experience on campus. At the three-week mark, Dr. Keenum said there were a few new buildings and facilities on the way for...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops. Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops. He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public. He's looking for three or four new...
wtva.com
Evening newscasts to begin at 4:30 PM on Thursday, Friday
The 4 p.m. newscasts on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 will begin at 4:30 p.m. Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
wtva.com
Local school helps educate students on the dangers of social media.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Social media is constantly expanding its reach. Guntown Middle School started a class to help educate students on the topic. The class is called Cyber Foundations. Local schools are trying to do their part to educate students on the dangers of posting or spreading inappropriate content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect wanted since April remains on the run
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is still trying to find capital murder suspect Nijel Hall. He’s wanted for a deadly shooting that happened on April 8 on Hodges Drive. The victim was identified as Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo. Anyone with information is asked to call...
wtva.com
Macedonia Water issues boil water alert
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Macedonia Water Association in Calhoun County. According to the company, this is due to water main break. Open this link to view a list of precautions you should take if you're under a boil water alert.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Monroe County man confessed to killing Alabama man in 2019
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man said he killed and got rid of the body of a 48-year-old Sulligent, Alabama, man who disappeared three years ago. According to a news release from the Monroe County sheriff, 37-year-old James Crisp of Gattman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Taylor.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
wtva.com
2 arrested, 1 still wanted for Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. The Columbus Police Department identified the shooting victim as Javeon Colebrook, 16, who is recovering from surgery. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
Commercial Dispatch
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance
TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
WLBT
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
Comments / 0